Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

3752 NW 55th Place

3752 Northwest 55th Place · (352) 375-7104 ext. 400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3752 Northwest 55th Place, Gainesville, FL 32653

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3752 NW 55th Place · Avail. Jul 8

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1524 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
volleyball court
3752 NW 55th Place Available 07/08/20 Beautifully Upgraded 3/2.5 Condo in Mile Run Available TODAY! - Located in the desirable Mile Run community, this beautiful 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome has it all! With over 1,500 square feet of living space, this 2-story condo has been updated with brand new flooring, fresh paint, and new fixtures throughout.
The first floor features beautiful wood plank flooring, a fully-equipped kitchen with matching black appliances and a breakfast bar, a half bath with a large storage closet, a utility closet with washer/dryer hookups, and a bright, open living/dining room combo with a wood-burning fireplace and access to the private back patio and exterior storage room. The second-floor features new, high-quality carpet throughout, two bedrooms with spacious closets, a full bathroom and linen closet, and the large master suite, which has an elegant vanity area, a private washroom, and a huge walk-in closet with built-in shelving.
Residents can enjoy access to the neighborhood's amazing amenities, including the community clubhouse and pool, as well as the basketball court, volleyball court, tennis/racquetball courts, and a brand new playground! Groundskeeping and exterior pest control are included by the Homeowner's Association and rent includes interior pest control.

This condo won't last long! Schedule a showing today!

$60.00 Application Fee per person over the age of 18
$60.00 Guarantor Fee (if Applicable)
$150.00 Leasing Fee (Due at Time of Lease Signing)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4759717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3752 NW 55th Place have any available units?
3752 NW 55th Place has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3752 NW 55th Place have?
Some of 3752 NW 55th Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3752 NW 55th Place currently offering any rent specials?
3752 NW 55th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3752 NW 55th Place pet-friendly?
No, 3752 NW 55th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 3752 NW 55th Place offer parking?
No, 3752 NW 55th Place does not offer parking.
Does 3752 NW 55th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3752 NW 55th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3752 NW 55th Place have a pool?
Yes, 3752 NW 55th Place has a pool.
Does 3752 NW 55th Place have accessible units?
No, 3752 NW 55th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3752 NW 55th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3752 NW 55th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
