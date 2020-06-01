Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse playground pool racquetball court tennis court volleyball court

3752 NW 55th Place Available 07/08/20 Beautifully Upgraded 3/2.5 Condo in Mile Run Available TODAY! - Located in the desirable Mile Run community, this beautiful 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome has it all! With over 1,500 square feet of living space, this 2-story condo has been updated with brand new flooring, fresh paint, and new fixtures throughout.

The first floor features beautiful wood plank flooring, a fully-equipped kitchen with matching black appliances and a breakfast bar, a half bath with a large storage closet, a utility closet with washer/dryer hookups, and a bright, open living/dining room combo with a wood-burning fireplace and access to the private back patio and exterior storage room. The second-floor features new, high-quality carpet throughout, two bedrooms with spacious closets, a full bathroom and linen closet, and the large master suite, which has an elegant vanity area, a private washroom, and a huge walk-in closet with built-in shelving.

Residents can enjoy access to the neighborhood's amazing amenities, including the community clubhouse and pool, as well as the basketball court, volleyball court, tennis/racquetball courts, and a brand new playground! Groundskeeping and exterior pest control are included by the Homeowner's Association and rent includes interior pest control.



This condo won't last long! Schedule a showing today!



$60.00 Application Fee per person over the age of 18

$60.00 Guarantor Fee (if Applicable)

$150.00 Leasing Fee (Due at Time of Lease Signing)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4759717)