Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

3721 SW 17th Place Unit B

3721 Southwest 17th Place · (352) 240-1577
Location

3721 Southwest 17th Place, Gainesville, FL 32607

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3721 SW 17th Place Unit B · Avail. Jul 1

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1164 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3721 SW 17th Place Unit B Available 07/01/20 Available 7/1/2020 Renovated 2/1 near SW 20th and Hull Rd - Available 7/1/2020 This recently renovated 2/1 Flat located near Varsity House on SW 20th Ave & Hull Road (or SW 38th Ter), is pet friendly.

This is a Duplex unit. Half of the back yard is dedicated to this unit.

Off-street parking, a spacious floor plan, nice open kitchen, Utility Room with Washer/Dryer Hook ups only. A covered deck perfect for entertaining guests or enjoying a relaxing afternoon, price includes yard care.

Full Credit/skip/eviction/criminal background done on each applicant.

Pets under 25 lbs (no Dangerous Breeds )
Non Refundable Pet fee $250
PetRent $25 per pet, per month (limit 2)
Security Deposit $1125
Application fee $50 (everyone over 18 must apply)

Required to move in 1st $1125, Last $1125 (waived if your credit score is over 700), Security $1125

(RLNE4112229)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

