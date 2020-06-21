Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated

3721 SW 17th Place Unit B Available 07/01/20 Available 7/1/2020 Renovated 2/1 near SW 20th and Hull Rd - Available 7/1/2020 This recently renovated 2/1 Flat located near Varsity House on SW 20th Ave & Hull Road (or SW 38th Ter), is pet friendly.



This is a Duplex unit. Half of the back yard is dedicated to this unit.



Off-street parking, a spacious floor plan, nice open kitchen, Utility Room with Washer/Dryer Hook ups only. A covered deck perfect for entertaining guests or enjoying a relaxing afternoon, price includes yard care.



Full Credit/skip/eviction/criminal background done on each applicant.



Pets under 25 lbs (no Dangerous Breeds )

Non Refundable Pet fee $250

PetRent $25 per pet, per month (limit 2)

Security Deposit $1125

Application fee $50 (everyone over 18 must apply)



Required to move in 1st $1125, Last $1125 (waived if your credit score is over 700), Security $1125



(RLNE4112229)