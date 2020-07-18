3721 SW 17th Place B

Amenities

Available 6/15/20 This recently renovated 2/1 Flat located near Varsity House on SW 20th Ave & Hull Road (or SW 38th Terr), is pet friendly. This is a Duplex unit. Half of the back yard is dedicated to this unit. New a/c installed 7/1/2020 Off-street parking, a spacious floor plan, nice open kitchen, Utility Room with Washer/Dryer . A covered deck perfect for entertaining guests or enjoying a relaxing afternoon, price includes yard care. Pets under 25 lbs (no Dangerous Breeds ) Non Refundable Pet fee $250 PetRent $25 per pet, per month (limit 2) Security Deposit $1050 Application fee $50 (everyone over 18 must apply) Full Credit/skip/eviction/criminal background done on each applicant.