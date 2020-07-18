All apartments in Gainesville
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:28 PM

3721 SW 17th Place B

3721 Southwest 17th Place · (352) 240-1577
Location

3721 Southwest 17th Place, Gainesville, FL 32607

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1164 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 6/15/20 This recently renovated 2/1 Flat located near Varsity House on SW 20th Ave & Hull Road (or SW 38th Terr), is pet friendly. This is a Duplex unit. Half of the back yard is dedicated to this unit. New a/c installed 7/1/2020 Off-street parking, a spacious floor plan, nice open kitchen, Utility Room with Washer/Dryer . A covered deck perfect for entertaining guests or enjoying a relaxing afternoon, price includes yard care. Pets under 25 lbs (no Dangerous Breeds ) Non Refundable Pet fee $250 PetRent $25 per pet, per month (limit 2) Security Deposit $1050 Application fee $50 (everyone over 18 must apply) Full Credit/skip/eviction/criminal background done on each applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

