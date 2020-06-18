All apartments in Gainesville
Find more places like 3552 SW 30th Way #144.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gainesville, FL
/
3552 SW 30th Way #144
Last updated May 13 2020 at 12:12 PM

3552 SW 30th Way #144

3552 SW 30th Way · (352) 327-9500 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gainesville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3552 SW 30th Way, Gainesville, FL 32608

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3552 SW 30th Way #144 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1114 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
3552 SW 30th Way #144 Available 08/08/20 Victoria Station #144 - TOWNHOME IN QUIET COMMUNITY CLOSE TO UF AND SHANDS WITH GREAT CAMPUS BUS SERVICE!

-Located on SW 35th Place with Great Bus Service to UF Campus
-2 Private Bedrooms Upstairs Each with Their Own Master Bathrooms
-2 Story Townhome--No One Living Above or Below You
-Washer/Dryer included
-Living Room With Extra Half Bathroom
-Eat-In Dining Room off Kitchen
-Community features an on-site swimming pool

Some additional information about this condo:
-The monthly rent is $1,100/month. High speed internet (GatorNet) is included with this rental rate. However, the residents are responsible for all other utilities (e.g.--cable, electric, water)
-The total deposits are equal to $1,100
-This condo is available for a move in on 8/8/2020

-In order to reserve the condo, the following would be required:
1) Each tenant and co-signer must fill out and submit a credit/criminal background check application. The cost is $50/applicant.
2) Security deposit paid of $750
3) Redecoration Fee paid of $350
3) A signed lease and parental co-signer or other approved guarantor to co-sign the lease unless tenant has adequate monthly income of 3x the monthly rental rate and can pass a 650 or higher credit score.

Call University Rentals and Management Leasing at 352-327-9500 For More Information or to Schedule a Tour.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2766143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3552 SW 30th Way #144 have any available units?
3552 SW 30th Way #144 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
Is 3552 SW 30th Way #144 currently offering any rent specials?
3552 SW 30th Way #144 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3552 SW 30th Way #144 pet-friendly?
No, 3552 SW 30th Way #144 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 3552 SW 30th Way #144 offer parking?
No, 3552 SW 30th Way #144 does not offer parking.
Does 3552 SW 30th Way #144 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3552 SW 30th Way #144 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3552 SW 30th Way #144 have a pool?
Yes, 3552 SW 30th Way #144 has a pool.
Does 3552 SW 30th Way #144 have accessible units?
No, 3552 SW 30th Way #144 does not have accessible units.
Does 3552 SW 30th Way #144 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3552 SW 30th Way #144 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3552 SW 30th Way #144 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3552 SW 30th Way #144 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3552 SW 30th Way #144?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Evergreen Uptown
3780 NW 24th Blvd
Gainesville, FL 32606
Hampton Forest
7301 W University Ave
Gainesville, FL 32607
Magnolia Place Townhomes
5075 NW 43rd Ave
Gainesville, FL 32606
Ridgemar Commons
3611 SW 34th St
Gainesville, FL 32608
Integra Twenty Four
3980 SW 24th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32607
Sweetwater on 16th
205 SE 16th Ave
Gainesville, FL 32601
Campus Lodge Gainesville
2800 Southwest Williston Road
Gainesville, FL 32608
The Mayfair
6001 SW 75th Terrace
Gainesville, FL 32608

Similar Pages

Gainesville 1 BedroomsGainesville 2 Bedrooms
Gainesville Apartments with BalconyGainesville Apartments with Parking
Gainesville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLOcala, FLOrange Park, FLLakeside, FLLady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLLake City, FL
Green Cove Springs, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLPine Ridge, FLThe Villages, FLBeverly Hills, FLWildwood, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLCrystal River, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of FloridaSanta Fe College
College of Central FloridaEdward Waters College
Jacksonville University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity