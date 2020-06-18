Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities pool internet access

3552 SW 30th Way #144 Available 08/08/20 Victoria Station #144 - TOWNHOME IN QUIET COMMUNITY CLOSE TO UF AND SHANDS WITH GREAT CAMPUS BUS SERVICE!



-Located on SW 35th Place with Great Bus Service to UF Campus

-2 Private Bedrooms Upstairs Each with Their Own Master Bathrooms

-2 Story Townhome--No One Living Above or Below You

-Washer/Dryer included

-Living Room With Extra Half Bathroom

-Eat-In Dining Room off Kitchen

-Community features an on-site swimming pool



Some additional information about this condo:

-The monthly rent is $1,100/month. High speed internet (GatorNet) is included with this rental rate. However, the residents are responsible for all other utilities (e.g.--cable, electric, water)

-The total deposits are equal to $1,100

-This condo is available for a move in on 8/8/2020



-In order to reserve the condo, the following would be required:

1) Each tenant and co-signer must fill out and submit a credit/criminal background check application. The cost is $50/applicant.

2) Security deposit paid of $750

3) Redecoration Fee paid of $350

3) A signed lease and parental co-signer or other approved guarantor to co-sign the lease unless tenant has adequate monthly income of 3x the monthly rental rate and can pass a 650 or higher credit score.



Call University Rentals and Management Leasing at 352-327-9500 For More Information or to Schedule a Tour.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2766143)