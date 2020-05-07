All apartments in Gainesville
Find more places like 2707 NW 4TH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gainesville, FL
/
2707 NW 4TH Avenue
Last updated July 1 2019 at 11:05 PM

2707 NW 4TH Avenue

2707 Northwest 4th Avenue · (352) 375-7104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gainesville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2707 Northwest 4th Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32607
Hibiscus Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
3/2 Home in Hibiscus Park Close to Campus! Available Fall 2019! Available for Fall 2019, this spacious house is located just off of University Avenue in the neighborhood of Hibiscus Park - just a short walk or bike ride to campus! The property features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a bonus room with a washer/dryer, a fenced in back yard, and a large carport! Schedule a showing today! *We kindly provide a 24-Hour notice to all occupied properties.* $60.00 Application Fee per person over the age of 18 $60.00 Guarantor Fee (if Applicable) $150.00 Leasing Fee (Due at Time of Lease Signing)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2707 NW 4TH Avenue have any available units?
2707 NW 4TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, FL.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2707 NW 4TH Avenue have?
Some of 2707 NW 4TH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2707 NW 4TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2707 NW 4TH Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2707 NW 4TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2707 NW 4TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 2707 NW 4TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2707 NW 4TH Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2707 NW 4TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2707 NW 4TH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2707 NW 4TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 2707 NW 4TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2707 NW 4TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2707 NW 4TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2707 NW 4TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2707 NW 4TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2707 NW 4TH Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Evergreen Uptown
3780 NW 24th Blvd
Gainesville, FL 32606
Magnolia Place Townhomes
5075 NW 43rd Ave
Gainesville, FL 32606
Ridgemar Commons
3611 SW 34th St
Gainesville, FL 32608
Campus Lodge Gainesville
2800 Southwest Williston Road
Gainesville, FL 32608
Park Lane
5900 SW 76th Ct
Gainesville, FL 32608
Wildflower
1210 SW 11th Ave
Gainesville, FL 32601
The Mayfair
6001 SW 75th Terrace
Gainesville, FL 32608
Legacy At Fort Clarke
1505 Fort Clarke Blvd
Gainesville, FL 32606

Similar Pages

Gainesville 1 BedroomsGainesville 2 Bedrooms
Gainesville Apartments with BalconyGainesville Apartments with Parking
Gainesville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLOcala, FLOrange Park, FLLakeside, FLLady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLLake City, FL
Green Cove Springs, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLPine Ridge, FLThe Villages, FLBeverly Hills, FLWildwood, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLCrystal River, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of FloridaSanta Fe College
College of Central FloridaEdward Waters College
Jacksonville University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity