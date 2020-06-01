All apartments in Gainesville
Find more places like 2532 NW 49th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gainesville, FL
/
2532 NW 49th Avenue
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

2532 NW 49th Avenue

2532 Northwest 49th Avenue · (352) 372-9525 ext. 10
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gainesville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2532 Northwest 49th Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32605

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2532 NW 49th Avenue · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1612 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Villas on the Lake Home! - Adorable Craftsman style home in Villas on the Lake! This beautiful house features an open living concept with a great room, spacious eat-in kitchen, ample cabinetry, split bedroom plan, vaulted ceiling and so many more features! Lawn service is provided by the homeowners' association!

No pets allowed.

Property will not lease to undergraduate students. Applicants must be able to qualify without a lease guarantor.

1st month's rent, last month's rent and security deposit are required for move-in.

Minimum 1-year lease term required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5521449)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2532 NW 49th Avenue have any available units?
2532 NW 49th Avenue has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2532 NW 49th Avenue have?
Some of 2532 NW 49th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2532 NW 49th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2532 NW 49th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2532 NW 49th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2532 NW 49th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 2532 NW 49th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2532 NW 49th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2532 NW 49th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2532 NW 49th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2532 NW 49th Avenue have a pool?
No, 2532 NW 49th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2532 NW 49th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2532 NW 49th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2532 NW 49th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2532 NW 49th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2532 NW 49th Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Evergreen Uptown
3780 NW 24th Blvd
Gainesville, FL 32606
Hampton Forest
7301 W University Ave
Gainesville, FL 32607
Ridgemar Commons
3611 SW 34th St
Gainesville, FL 32608
Integra Twenty Four
3980 SW 24th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32607
Sweetwater on 16th
205 SE 16th Ave
Gainesville, FL 32601
Campus Lodge Gainesville
2800 Southwest Williston Road
Gainesville, FL 32608
Wildflower
1210 SW 11th Ave
Gainesville, FL 32601
The Mayfair
6001 SW 75th Terrace
Gainesville, FL 32608

Similar Pages

Gainesville 1 BedroomsGainesville 2 Bedrooms
Gainesville Apartments with BalconyGainesville Apartments with Parking
Gainesville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLOcala, FLOrange Park, FLLakeside, FLLady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLLake City, FL
Green Cove Springs, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLPine Ridge, FLThe Villages, FLBeverly Hills, FLWildwood, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLCrystal River, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of FloridaSanta Fe College
College of Central FloridaEdward Waters College
Jacksonville University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity