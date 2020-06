Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

FULLY FURNISHED / ALL INCLUSIVE / SHORT-TERM RENTAL / VACATION RENTAL - [Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2ocgv2VsoY&list=PLJACcCiOof1iK_vdqeTh_ZAvscEERV2lN&index=11] - Enjoy this beautiful 3 bedroom home in the University Park area of Gainesville, FL. It is very convenient and within walking distance to the University of Florida and the Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. This large home provides character and charm giving you the best Gainesville experience. This home boasts two sleeper sofas, two double beds, one king bed and one queen bed. Large backyard accommodates ample parking and is perfect for entertaining.

