Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2063 NW 76 Place

2063 Northwest 76th Place · No Longer Available
Location

2063 Northwest 76th Place, Gainesville, FL 32653

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath in Eryn's Garden! - What's not to love about new construction! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath house features a split bedroom plan and 2 car garage. Open floor plan with kitchen overlooking the living room. Separate dining area with French doors leading to an open patio in the back. Stack washer and dryer included. Carpet in the main living areas and bedrooms and ceramic tile in the kitchen, dining and bathrooms. Back yard backs up to small pond. Located in NW Gainesville, just north of 441.
Pets okay with fee. Maximum 2 pets. Fees: $250/dog, $150/cat
Contact Niya Dix at Union Properties to schedule a tour!
Niya@rentgainesville.com
(352) 373-7578 ext 713

(RLNE2181825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2063 NW 76 Place have any available units?
2063 NW 76 Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, FL.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2063 NW 76 Place have?
Some of 2063 NW 76 Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2063 NW 76 Place currently offering any rent specials?
2063 NW 76 Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2063 NW 76 Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2063 NW 76 Place is pet friendly.
Does 2063 NW 76 Place offer parking?
Yes, 2063 NW 76 Place does offer parking.
Does 2063 NW 76 Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2063 NW 76 Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2063 NW 76 Place have a pool?
No, 2063 NW 76 Place does not have a pool.
Does 2063 NW 76 Place have accessible units?
No, 2063 NW 76 Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2063 NW 76 Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2063 NW 76 Place has units with dishwashers.
