2063 NW 76 Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage new construction

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath in Eryn's Garden! - What's not to love about new construction! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath house features a split bedroom plan and 2 car garage. Open floor plan with kitchen overlooking the living room. Separate dining area with French doors leading to an open patio in the back. Stack washer and dryer included. Carpet in the main living areas and bedrooms and ceramic tile in the kitchen, dining and bathrooms. Back yard backs up to small pond. Located in NW Gainesville, just north of 441.

Pets okay with fee. Maximum 2 pets. Fees: $250/dog, $150/cat

Contact Niya Dix at Union Properties to schedule a tour!

Niya@rentgainesville.com

(352) 373-7578 ext 713



