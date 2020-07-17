1724 NW 38th St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage air conditioning fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Check out this new listing in the Sunnybrook Estates neighborhood. Upon entering the home you are greeted by an open living room, dining room and kitchen, to the right a previously converted garage is now offering a large den/great room with a fireplace. The kitchen has a pass-thru to the laundry room and mechanical room. Off the dining room through the sliding glass doors you will find a screened in porch with an adjoining covered patio, and fenced in backyard with a storage shed. Continue down the hall and you will find a bathroom with tub/shower combo along with a skylight, on the left you will find two bedrooms with larger windows. The third bedroom is the largest of them, features skylight, fireplace, attached bath with a walk-in shower along with sliding glass doors to the screened in porch.