Gainesville, FL
1724 NW 38th St
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:37 AM

1724 NW 38th St

1724 Northwest 38th Street · (352) 374-8579
Gainesville
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Location

1724 Northwest 38th Street, Gainesville, FL 32605

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1642 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Check out this new listing in the Sunnybrook Estates neighborhood. Upon entering the home you are greeted by an open living room, dining room and kitchen, to the right a previously converted garage is now offering a large den/great room with a fireplace. The kitchen has a pass-thru to the laundry room and mechanical room. Off the dining room through the sliding glass doors you will find a screened in porch with an adjoining covered patio, and fenced in backyard with a storage shed. Continue down the hall and you will find a bathroom with tub/shower combo along with a skylight, on the left you will find two bedrooms with larger windows. The third bedroom is the largest of them, features skylight, fireplace, attached bath with a walk-in shower along with sliding glass doors to the screened in porch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1724 NW 38th St have any available units?
1724 NW 38th St has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1724 NW 38th St have?
Some of 1724 NW 38th St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1724 NW 38th St currently offering any rent specials?
1724 NW 38th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1724 NW 38th St pet-friendly?
No, 1724 NW 38th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 1724 NW 38th St offer parking?
Yes, 1724 NW 38th St offers parking.
Does 1724 NW 38th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1724 NW 38th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1724 NW 38th St have a pool?
No, 1724 NW 38th St does not have a pool.
Does 1724 NW 38th St have accessible units?
No, 1724 NW 38th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1724 NW 38th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1724 NW 38th St does not have units with dishwashers.
