Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great Central Location! Near UF, yet not too near! Home features a split bedroom plan, plus den/office. Large tiled living room with fireplace and sliding doors that open up a wooded view. Looking out from the wood deck you will feel like you are living tucked into a natural forest. Great home for entertaining...from the entrance foyer to the private walled off garden area to the large wooden deck to the wet bar! The 2 Car garage and additional driveway parking allows space for visitors to park comfortably close.