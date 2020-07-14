1510 SW 25TH Place

Amenities
Available for mid July move-in! Private luxury two story town home condo near Bivens Lake and 1.3 miles to UF & Shands. Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances, 42" wood cabinets, premium tile and double pantry. Spacious split bedrooms with en-suite baths. Home also features 10 foot ceilings, concrete interior and exterior walls, and ideal location for serious minded student or professional. Note: This unit is NOT furnished. Sorry NO Pets! RENTAL FEATURES - Dining room - Laundry room - Living room - Mud room - Pantry - Dishwasher - Dryer - Garbage disposal - Microwave - Refrigerator - Stainless steel appliances - Stove/Oven - Washer - Central A/C - Central heat - Cable-ready - High-speed internet available - Off-street parking - Granite countertops - High/Vaulted ceiling - Tile floor