1510 SW 25TH Place

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Available for mid July move-in! Private luxury two story town home condo near Bivens Lake and 1.3 miles to UF & Shands. Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances, 42" wood cabinets, premium tile and double pantry. Spacious split bedrooms with en-suite baths. Home also features 10 foot ceilings, concrete interior and exterior walls, and ideal location for serious minded student or professional. Note: This unit is NOT furnished. Sorry NO Pets! RENTAL FEATURES - Dining room - Laundry room - Living room - Mud room - Pantry - Dishwasher - Dryer - Garbage disposal - Microwave - Refrigerator - Stainless steel appliances - Stove/Oven - Washer - Central A/C - Central heat - Cable-ready - High-speed internet available - Off-street parking - Granite countertops - High/Vaulted ceiling - Tile floor