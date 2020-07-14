All apartments in Gainesville
Find more places like 1510 SW 25TH Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gainesville, FL
/
1510 SW 25TH Place
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:46 AM

1510 SW 25TH Place

1510 Southwest 25th Place · (352) 682-9704
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gainesville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1510 Southwest 25th Place, Gainesville, FL 32608

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1385 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Available for mid July move-in! Private luxury two story town home condo near Bivens Lake and 1.3 miles to UF & Shands. Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances, 42" wood cabinets, premium tile and double pantry. Spacious split bedrooms with en-suite baths. Home also features 10 foot ceilings, concrete interior and exterior walls, and ideal location for serious minded student or professional. Note: This unit is NOT furnished. Sorry NO Pets! RENTAL FEATURES - Dining room - Laundry room - Living room - Mud room - Pantry - Dishwasher - Dryer - Garbage disposal - Microwave - Refrigerator - Stainless steel appliances - Stove/Oven - Washer - Central A/C - Central heat - Cable-ready - High-speed internet available - Off-street parking - Granite countertops - High/Vaulted ceiling - Tile floor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 SW 25TH Place have any available units?
1510 SW 25TH Place has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1510 SW 25TH Place have?
Some of 1510 SW 25TH Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 SW 25TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
1510 SW 25TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 SW 25TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 1510 SW 25TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 1510 SW 25TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 1510 SW 25TH Place offers parking.
Does 1510 SW 25TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1510 SW 25TH Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 SW 25TH Place have a pool?
No, 1510 SW 25TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 1510 SW 25TH Place have accessible units?
No, 1510 SW 25TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 SW 25TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1510 SW 25TH Place has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1510 SW 25TH Place?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Evergreen Uptown
3780 NW 24th Blvd
Gainesville, FL 32606
Hampton Forest
7301 W University Ave
Gainesville, FL 32607
Park Avenue Apartments
3800 NW 79th Ter
Gainesville, FL 32606
Magnolia Place Townhomes
5075 NW 43rd Ave
Gainesville, FL 32606
Park Lane
5900 SW 76th Ct
Gainesville, FL 32608
Wildflower
1210 SW 11th Ave
Gainesville, FL 32601
The Mayfair
6001 SW 75th Terrace
Gainesville, FL 32608
Legacy At Fort Clarke
1505 Fort Clarke Blvd
Gainesville, FL 32606

Similar Pages

Gainesville 1 BedroomsGainesville 2 Bedrooms
Gainesville Apartments with BalconiesGainesville Apartments with Parking
Gainesville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLOcala, FLOrange Park, FLLakeside, FLLady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLLake City, FL
Green Cove Springs, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLCrystal River, FLAsbury Lake, FLThe Villages, FLBeverly Hills, FLSilver Springs Shores, FL
Citrus Springs, FLStarke, FLCitrus Hills, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLWildwood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of FloridaSanta Fe College
College of Central FloridaEdward Waters College
Jacksonville University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity