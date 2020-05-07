All apartments in Gainesville
1500 NW 4th Avenue #302
1500 NW 4th Avenue #302

1500 NW 4th Ave · (352) 337-9255
Location

1500 NW 4th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32603
University Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1500 NW 4th Avenue #302 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
1500 NW 4th Avenue #302 Available 08/06/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Two Story Townhouse at Lions Gate 302 - Lion's Gate is a lovely condo community on the edge of UF campus featuring a gated garage, elevator, spacious common areas, and premium condo units. This particular condo is a top-floor (3rd floor) unit featuring granite countertops, solid-wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, washer-dryer, and a large private balcony accessed from the living room. Condo is split-level, one bedroom plus full bath is on the lower level and the other bedroom plus full bath on the upper level, and so suitable for two tenants. Condo includes one assigned parking space with key-fob access. Please call Alligator Realty today to set up a tour. Our number is 352-337-9255 or visit our website directly at www.alligatorrealty.com. We hope to hear from you soon!

(RLNE5799430)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 NW 4th Avenue #302 have any available units?
1500 NW 4th Avenue #302 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1500 NW 4th Avenue #302 have?
Some of 1500 NW 4th Avenue #302's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 NW 4th Avenue #302 currently offering any rent specials?
1500 NW 4th Avenue #302 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 NW 4th Avenue #302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1500 NW 4th Avenue #302 is pet friendly.
Does 1500 NW 4th Avenue #302 offer parking?
Yes, 1500 NW 4th Avenue #302 does offer parking.
Does 1500 NW 4th Avenue #302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1500 NW 4th Avenue #302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 NW 4th Avenue #302 have a pool?
No, 1500 NW 4th Avenue #302 does not have a pool.
Does 1500 NW 4th Avenue #302 have accessible units?
No, 1500 NW 4th Avenue #302 does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 NW 4th Avenue #302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1500 NW 4th Avenue #302 does not have units with dishwashers.
