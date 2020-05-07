Amenities

1500 NW 4th Avenue #302 Available 08/06/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Two Story Townhouse at Lions Gate 302 - Lion's Gate is a lovely condo community on the edge of UF campus featuring a gated garage, elevator, spacious common areas, and premium condo units. This particular condo is a top-floor (3rd floor) unit featuring granite countertops, solid-wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, washer-dryer, and a large private balcony accessed from the living room. Condo is split-level, one bedroom plus full bath is on the lower level and the other bedroom plus full bath on the upper level, and so suitable for two tenants. Condo includes one assigned parking space with key-fob access. Please call Alligator Realty today to set up a tour. Our number is 352-337-9255 or visit our website directly at www.alligatorrealty.com. We hope to hear from you soon!



