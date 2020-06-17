132 NE 37th Place

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Be the First to Live in this Desirable Solar Energy 3BR Home! Apply NOW! - Raise your standard of living at LiveBrite Gainesville - a Solar Rental Community! Conveniently located in Gainesville, FL, we offer this stunning 3 bedroom home. Our superior location is just minutes from historic downtown dining and nightlife. LiveBrite Gainesville is located close to great area attractions, like Butler Plaza, which has 150 storefronts for your every need! Our homes are both energy-efficient and spacious! Ours is a pet-friendly community. Homes include solar power, hybrid water heaters, smart thermostat compatible with Alexa and more! If you have any questions, please give us a call!



