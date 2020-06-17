All apartments in Gainesville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

132 NE 37th Place

132 NE 37th Pl · (407) 574-3423
Location

132 NE 37th Pl, Gainesville, FL 32609

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 132 NE 37th Place · Avail. now

$2,979

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1655 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Be the First to Live in this Desirable Solar Energy 3BR Home! Apply NOW! - Raise your standard of living at LiveBrite Gainesville - a Solar Rental Community! Conveniently located in Gainesville, FL, we offer this stunning 3 bedroom home. Our superior location is just minutes from historic downtown dining and nightlife. LiveBrite Gainesville is located close to great area attractions, like Butler Plaza, which has 150 storefronts for your every need! Our homes are both energy-efficient and spacious! Ours is a pet-friendly community. Homes include solar power, hybrid water heaters, smart thermostat compatible with Alexa and more! If you have any questions, please give us a call!

(RLNE5661962)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 NE 37th Place have any available units?
132 NE 37th Place has a unit available for $2,979 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
Is 132 NE 37th Place currently offering any rent specials?
132 NE 37th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 NE 37th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 132 NE 37th Place is pet friendly.
Does 132 NE 37th Place offer parking?
No, 132 NE 37th Place does not offer parking.
Does 132 NE 37th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 NE 37th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 NE 37th Place have a pool?
No, 132 NE 37th Place does not have a pool.
Does 132 NE 37th Place have accessible units?
No, 132 NE 37th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 132 NE 37th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 132 NE 37th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 132 NE 37th Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 132 NE 37th Place has units with air conditioning.
