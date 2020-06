Amenities

1220 SW 1st Ave #101 Available 08/08/20 Destiny #101 - NICE 1 BR / 1 BATH CONDO JUST 2 BLOCKS FROM UF CAMPUS!!



-Living/Dining Combo with Breakfast Bar

-1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom

-All appliances included, including washer & dryer



Some additional information about this condo:

-The monthly rent is $895/month and includes water. This does not include any other utilities. The tenants are responsible for paying additional utilities.

-The total deposits are equal to one month's rent ($895)

-This condo is available to move into 8/8/2020



In order to reserve the condo, the following would be required:

1) Each tenant fill out and submit a credit/criminal background check application. The cost is $50/person.

2) The deposits of $895 are due at lease signing.

3) A signed lease

4) A parental guarantor or other approved guarantor to co-sign the lease unless tenant has adequate monthly income of 3x the monthly rental rate and a 650 or higher credit score.



Call University Rentals & Management at 352-327-9500 or email ufrentals@gmail.com for More Information or to Schedule a Tour.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4015638)