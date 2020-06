Amenities

1201 SW 9th Ave Available 08/15/20 4 Bedroom House @ Sorority Row! - This is an awesome 4 bedroom, 2 bath house located on Sorority Row. Spacious and open floor plan with a large living room and french doors that open to a deck off the back that overlooks a naturally landscaped creek. The kitchen has is large enough for a dining table The main living area on one side of the house and the bedrooms on the opposite side of the house. Two bedrooms share a bathroom with a large double vanity. Walk out your door and you are on Sorority Row. Walk to class in minutes! Plenty of parking in your own driveway!



Contact Crystal Mixon at Union Properties to schedule a tour. crystal@rentgainesville.com or 352-373-7578 ext 711.



