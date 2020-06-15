All apartments in Gainesville
Find more places like 1021 NW 10th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gainesville, FL
/
1021 NW 10th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1021 NW 10th Street

1021 Northwest 10th Street · (352) 375-7104 ext. 400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gainesville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1021 Northwest 10th Street, Gainesville, FL 32601
Oakview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1021 NW 10th Street · Avail. Aug 10

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1541 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1021 NW 10th Street Available 08/10/20 Pet Friendly 4/2 House Close to UF - Available Fall 2020! (Approved application) - Built in 2005, this spacious 4 bedroom / 2 bathroom house is located in Ingleside Villas - just a short bike ride to the University of Florida. Just over 1,500 square feet, the house features an open living room, an updated & fully-equipped kitchen, a fenced in back yard, an open patio, and a full-size washer/dryer included.

Schedule a showing today!

*We kindly provide a 24-Hour notice to all occupied properties.*

$60.00 Application Fee per person over the age of 18
$60.00 Guarantor Fee (if Applicable)
$150.00 Leasing Fee (Due at Time of Lease Signing)
$200.00 Non-Refundable Pet Fee, Per Pet, Per Year (Breed Restrictions Apply!)

(RLNE3123353)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 NW 10th Street have any available units?
1021 NW 10th Street has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1021 NW 10th Street have?
Some of 1021 NW 10th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1021 NW 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1021 NW 10th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 NW 10th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1021 NW 10th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1021 NW 10th Street offer parking?
No, 1021 NW 10th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1021 NW 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1021 NW 10th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 NW 10th Street have a pool?
No, 1021 NW 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1021 NW 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 1021 NW 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 NW 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1021 NW 10th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1021 NW 10th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Evergreen Uptown
3780 NW 24th Blvd
Gainesville, FL 32606
Hampton Forest
7301 W University Ave
Gainesville, FL 32607
Ridgemar Commons
3611 SW 34th St
Gainesville, FL 32608
Integra Twenty Four
3980 SW 24th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32607
Sweetwater on 16th
205 SE 16th Ave
Gainesville, FL 32601
Park Lane
5900 SW 76th Ct
Gainesville, FL 32608
Wildflower
1210 SW 11th Ave
Gainesville, FL 32601
The Mayfair
6001 SW 75th Terrace
Gainesville, FL 32608

Similar Pages

Gainesville 1 BedroomsGainesville 2 Bedrooms
Gainesville Apartments with BalconyGainesville Apartments with Parking
Gainesville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLOcala, FLOrange Park, FLLakeside, FLLady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLLake City, FL
Green Cove Springs, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLPine Ridge, FLThe Villages, FLBeverly Hills, FLWildwood, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLCrystal River, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of FloridaSanta Fe College
College of Central FloridaEdward Waters College
Jacksonville University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity