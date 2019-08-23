All apartments in Fruit Cove
1600 CHRISTINE CT
Last updated August 23 2019 at 6:58 AM

1600 CHRISTINE CT

1600 Christine Court · No Longer Available
Location

1600 Christine Court, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great home 3/2 located in desirable Julington Creek on corner lot, Office/den can be 4th bedroom, French doors, smooth top range, beveled kitchen cabinets. 2 car garage, great schools. Amenities are included in rent (excluding golf).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 CHRISTINE CT have any available units?
1600 CHRISTINE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 1600 CHRISTINE CT have?
Some of 1600 CHRISTINE CT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 CHRISTINE CT currently offering any rent specials?
1600 CHRISTINE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 CHRISTINE CT pet-friendly?
No, 1600 CHRISTINE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove.
Does 1600 CHRISTINE CT offer parking?
Yes, 1600 CHRISTINE CT offers parking.
Does 1600 CHRISTINE CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1600 CHRISTINE CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 CHRISTINE CT have a pool?
Yes, 1600 CHRISTINE CT has a pool.
Does 1600 CHRISTINE CT have accessible units?
No, 1600 CHRISTINE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 CHRISTINE CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1600 CHRISTINE CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1600 CHRISTINE CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1600 CHRISTINE CT does not have units with air conditioning.
