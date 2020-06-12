/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:18 PM
122 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fruit Cove, FL
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
305 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN
305 Southern Branch Lane, Fruit Cove, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1222 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW**Nice 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse with 1 car attached garage in Southern Branch in St Johns County. Downstairs you have a nice living room/dining room combination. There is laminate flooring throughout the downstairs.
1 of 9
Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
726 Middle Branch Way
726 Middle Branch Way, Fruit Cove, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1222 sqft
Immaculate 2 bed & 2 1/2 bath in Southern Creek gated community, part of the very desired julington Creek, best rated schools in Saint Johns County, community club with pool. Brand New Microwave.
Results within 1 mile of Fruit Cove
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
598 SERVIA DR
598 Servia Drive, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1210 sqft
Townhome located in top-rated school district in St. John's county, with easy access to the highway. Has two bedrooms upstairs, with their own bathrooms and a half-bath downstairs. Fenced in yard, great for family time and pets.
Results within 5 miles of Fruit Cove
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
16 Units Available
Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220, Fleming Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1068 sqft
Furnished one- to three-bedroom apartments near Jacksonville. Units feature laundry, private entries, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include hot tub, pool, gym, clubhouse and more.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Greenland
52 Units Available
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1235 sqft
Welcome to Cue Luxury Living Apartments! We are a BRAND NEW community and will be opening in early March 2020. You will enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Jacksonville, Florida.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
44 Units Available
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1294 sqft
Pet-friendly homes close to I-95 and St. John's Town Center. Open floors plans with plenty of closet space, French doors and gourmet kitchens with granite countertops. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center and dog pool.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Loretto
22 Units Available
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1117 sqft
Prime waterfront location with easy access to shops and dining. Community has a resort pool, 24-hour gym, boat storage and business center. Units have fireplace, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
17 Units Available
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1313 sqft
Live life like Oh La Laa at Alaqua! Once inside this quaint community you will enjoy a resort-style atmosphere, relaxing amenities and gracious hospitality. Youll love our gourmet kitchens with granite counters, 10 ft.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Mandarin
8 Units Available
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1284 sqft
$25/reserved parking$150/garage
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
21 Units Available
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
1165 sqft
Up to One Month Free*, Plus Newly Reduced Rates & Application and Admin Fees! Apply Online Today! *Tours by Appointment Only *Restrictions Apply
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
25 Units Available
Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1151 sqft
Gran Bay offers an incomparable lifestyle in an enviable location at Flagler Center. Live well in uniquely designed homes with 9’ ceilings, plantation blinds and bedroom suites with walk-in closets.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
St. John's Landing
1408 N Orange Ave, Green Cove Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$830
813 sqft
Located on the St. Johns River and close to schools and parks. Spacious floorplans including lofts, townhouses and homes. Community is newly renovated with a children's play area.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Sunbeam
17 Units Available
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1053 sqft
Close to I-295 and Old St. Augustine Road. Apartments feature window coverings, wood laminated floors, and pool and lake views. Enjoy unique on-site amenities, including a private fishing pier and modern technology center.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
146 Units Available
The Elysian
65 Sentosa Dr, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1144 sqft
The Elysian offers residents the exclusive lifestyle experience of the St Johns Beachwalk resort community and the ease of low-maintenance, luxury apartment living.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
33 Units Available
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1261 sqft
Dare to be ALL IN at Luxor Club! This BRAND NEW community is located in the prestigious Bartram Park area of Jacksonville.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Deerwood
168 Units Available
The Menlo
11390 Square St, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1060 sqft
Elevate your standards of luxury apartment living at The Menlo – Jacksonville’s newest and most innovative apartment community at eTown.
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
Mandarin Station-Losco
7 Units Available
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1080 sqft
Modern one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors and ample natural light. Pet-friendly community with a gazebo, two swimming pools and a fitness center. Property is next to a 21-acre lake.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
451
451 Homestead Lane, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$750
500 sqft
this is a a doblewide mobil home in private yard , the apartment has a private entrance and a lot of parkink space
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
6244 HIGH TIDE BLVD
6244 High Tide Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1360 sqft
Well maintained unit available in the desirable Bartram Park community. Open patio, separate living and dining rooms, loft area at top of stairs, split plan. Community includes pool and fitness.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
766 SCRUB JAY DR
766 Scrub Jay Drive, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1346 sqft
Awesome lakefront Townhome. Perfect for a family or room mates and located perfectly close to 95. Open floor plan with 1/2 bath down. Two bedrooms upstairs with separate baths. Freshly painted and new flooring throughout..
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Mandarin Station-Losco
1 Unit Available
4247 Windergate Drive
4247 Windergate Drive, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1383 sqft
In the heart of Mandarin, this 2 bedroom 2 and a half bathroom town home has spacious bedrooms and fenced in private backyard. Stone accented wood burning fireplace and a covered patio.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
12700 BARTRAM PARK BLVD
12700 Bartram Park Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1188 sqft
This 2nd story, water-view condo is the perfect place for you to come home to enjoy! Both bedrooms have walk-in closets.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
6747 ARCHING BRANCH CIR
6747 Arching Branch Circle, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1248 sqft
Beautifully Maintained 2BR/2.5 BA Townhome in Popular Bartram Park Area! All Appliances included. Private Screened Patio overlooking Preserve. Living /Dining Room Combo. Huge Bedroom Closets. Laundry Upstairs.
