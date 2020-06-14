Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

97 Apartments for rent in Fruit Cove, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fruit Cove renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
827 Orangewood Rd
827 Orangewood Road, Fruit Cove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath House for Rent - Property Id: 15008 Fully updated, spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in NW St. Johns Cty, near great schools. Formal dining room.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
1840 REAR ADMIRAL LN
1840 Rear Admiral Lane, Fruit Cove, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,690
3140 sqft
Gorgeous home built by ICI,; Beautiful hardwood flooring through out the 1st floor except bath and laundry rooms; Master bedroom is on 1st level and 4 oversized bed rooms are on 2nd level; Shutter blinds through out the whole house; Fenced back yard

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
436 MALLOWBRANCH DR
436 Mallowbranch Drive, Fruit Cove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1774 sqft
**AVAILABLE JULY 10th, 2020**Beautiful home built by DR Horton in 2004! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has almost 1,800 sq. ft of living space! This home has nice laminate wood flooring throughout! This home has a great open floorplan.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
1268 BURGANDY TRL
1268 North Burgandy Trail, Fruit Cove, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2955 sqft
**AVAILABLE JULY 10th, 2020**Beautiful POOL home located in Westgate in Julington Creek Plantation.Enjoy all the 5 star amenities Julington Creek has to offer! This 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom home boasts almost 3,000 sqft. of living space.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
340 TROPICAL TRCE W
340 West Tropical Trace, Fruit Cove, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1415 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW**Nice 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for rent in Julington Creek Plantation! Enjoy all the 5 star amenities of Julington Creek Plantation! This home features close to 1,700 sq. ft.
Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
132 LEESE DR
132 Leese Drive, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1463 sqft
Desirable, end-unit, 3 bed/2.
Last updated June 14
Sunbeam
18 Units Available
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$930
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1250 sqft
Close to I-295 and Old St. Augustine Road. Apartments feature window coverings, wood laminated floors, and pool and lake views. Enjoy unique on-site amenities, including a private fishing pier and modern technology center.
Last updated June 14
34 Units Available
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,162
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,722
1480 sqft
Dare to be ALL IN at Luxor Club! This BRAND NEW community is located in the prestigious Bartram Park area of Jacksonville.
Last updated June 14
Loretto
20 Units Available
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$904
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,311
1333 sqft
Prime waterfront location with easy access to shops and dining. Community has a resort pool, 24-hour gym, boat storage and business center. Units have fireplace, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
Last updated June 14
Beauclerc
2 Units Available
Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Pickwick Apartments!\n\nCome experience why Pickwick is considered Mandarin's Best Kept Secret! Pickwick offers quiet beauty, convenience, and NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS ARE AVAILABLE.
Last updated June 14
22 Units Available
Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,453
1320 sqft
Gran Bay offers an incomparable lifestyle in an enviable location at Flagler Center. Live well in uniquely designed homes with 9’ ceilings, plantation blinds and bedroom suites with walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14
Mandarin
9 Units Available
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,594
1499 sqft
$25/reserved parking$150/garage
Last updated June 14
41 Units Available
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,159
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1520 sqft
Pet-friendly homes close to I-95 and St. John's Town Center. Open floors plans with plenty of closet space, French doors and gourmet kitchens with granite countertops. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center and dog pool.
Last updated June 14
6 Units Available
St. John's Landing
1408 N Orange Ave, Green Cove Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$825
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
813 sqft
Located on the St. Johns River and close to schools and parks. Spacious floorplans including lofts, townhouses and homes. Community is newly renovated with a children's play area.
Last updated June 14
145 Units Available
The Elysian
65 Sentosa Dr, St. Johns County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1286 sqft
The Elysian offers residents the exclusive lifestyle experience of the St Johns Beachwalk resort community and the ease of low-maintenance, luxury apartment living.
Last updated June 14
Mandarin Station-Losco
5 Units Available
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1080 sqft
Modern one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors and ample natural light. Pet-friendly community with a gazebo, two swimming pools and a fitness center. Property is next to a 21-acre lake.

Last updated June 14
Sunbeam
1 Unit Available
10540 Tanglewilde Dr W
10540 Tanglewilde Drive West, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1450 sqft
Nice home in the heart of Mandarin in Walnut Bend! - **AVAILABLE NOW** Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the heart of Mandarin in Walnut Bend. This home features almost 1,500 sq. ft. of living space.

Last updated June 14
Greenland
1 Unit Available
11864 Templeton Road
11864 Templeton Road, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Convenient location, community pool and more. Corner lot property with fenced yard. Multiple upgrades. Travertine tile and wood floors. NO CARPET!

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
1486 WATER PIPIT LN
1486 Water Pipit Lane, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2196 sqft
This is a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom with gas burning fire place and range. Inside laundry room with washer and dryer (as is), formal dining room and kitchen with hardwood floors. Tiled and screened patio. New carpet in Living room and Master Bedroom.

Last updated June 14
Sunbeam
1 Unit Available
9764 SUMMER GROVE WAY
9764 Summer Grove Way West, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1482 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW**Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with single car attached garage for rent in Summer Grove! This unit boasts almost 1,500 sq. ft. of living space! Nice wood floors throughout and carpet in the bedrooms.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
442 HERON LANDING RD
442 Heron Landing Road, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2773 sqft
Beautiful Dream Finders Home in pristine neighborhood! House is like brand new, hardwood floors in main living areas, separate dining, eat in kitchen with open floor plan, covered patio, great school zones and amenities! 600 or better credit score,

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
14026 SADDLEHILL CT
14026 Saddle Hill Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2031 sqft
***Available July 1, 2020*** Beautifully updated and spacious townhome for rent in the desirable, gated Flagler Station community.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
435 SANCTUARY DR
435 Sanctuary Drive, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2378 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
**AVAILABLE NOW**Beautiful 3 bedroom,2.5 bathroom home in Durbin Crossing in St Johns county!This spacious 2 story home features almost 2,400 sqft. of living space.This home has a separate formal dining room.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
6279 COURTNEY CREST LN
6279 Courtney Crest Lane, Jacksonville, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
2396 sqft
Due to the recommendation of social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, showings may be limited.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Fruit Cove, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fruit Cove renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

