Home
/
Fruit Cove, FL
/
1141 Wards Pl
Last updated October 17 2019 at 2:10 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1141 Wards Pl
1141 Wards Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Fruit Cove
Location
1141 Wards Place, Fruit Cove, FL 32259
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
St Johns County - Great location, dead end street.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5142521)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1141 Wards Pl have any available units?
1141 Wards Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fruit Cove, FL
.
Is 1141 Wards Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1141 Wards Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1141 Wards Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1141 Wards Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1141 Wards Pl offer parking?
No, 1141 Wards Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1141 Wards Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1141 Wards Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1141 Wards Pl have a pool?
No, 1141 Wards Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1141 Wards Pl have accessible units?
No, 1141 Wards Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1141 Wards Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1141 Wards Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1141 Wards Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 1141 Wards Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
