Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:02 PM

25 Apartments for rent in Dundee, FL with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Dundee offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and ... Read Guide >

1 of 30

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Dundee
608 FREDERICK AVENUE
608 Frederick Avenue, Dundee, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2574 sqft
For Rent-Gorgeous Five Bedroom/Two Bath Two-Story Lakefront Home. The home sits on a small hill majestically overlooking Lake Ruth. The elementary school and the Lake Marie Park are walking distance from this home.
Results within 5 miles of Dundee
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
7 Units Available
Madison Lake Ned
4025 Lake Ned Village Cir, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,148
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,387
1290 sqft
This newly renovated community is near I-4 and the area's best shopping. This pet-friendly community features a new dog park, a resort-style pool, fitness center and a playground. Homes offer new appliances and a patio.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
5890 Windridge Drive
5890 Windridge Drive, Winter Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
3050 sqft
Available 08/01/20 WindRidge - Property Id: 318611 Take a look at this enormous 4 bed 3.5 bath two story single family home in Winter Haven. This home features a Spacious Master bedroom with dual closets, garden tub and stand up shower.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
607 Lyndsey Ln
607 Lydsey Lane, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1642 sqft
Pack Your Bags! This beautiful home is MOVE IN READY! Featuring 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 car garage! Enjoy your Large Eat In Kitchen with a Breakfast Bar that opens to the Family Room.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
5819 Windridge Dr
5819 Windridge Drive, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1836 sqft
Nice single family home for rent in Winter Haven, 4 beds, 2 baths, located in Windridge community. This property has been renovated and is ready to be rented. You will love the spacious floor plan of this unit.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
259 GRAND RAPIDS DRIVE
259 Grand Rapids Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1249 sqft
Move in Ready 1/2 Duplex in Lake Marion Golf Resort. It is an open floor concept, with ceramic tiles in kitchen and Bathrooms and Carpet in Bedrooms. Interior Freshly Painted .

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
600 MARTINIQUE DRIVE
600 Martinique Drive, Cypress Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1628 sqft
READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! Fully furnished 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom POOL home! Located in the beautiful neighborhood of Orchid Springs, this home includes an updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, and hardwood flooring.

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Ashton West
5412 HOGAN LANE
5412 Hogan Lane, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2363 sqft
W E L C O M E Home! to your STUNNING retreat on one of Central Florida’s Premier, planned active adult communities! Everything about the Lake Asthon Community in Winter Haven was meticulously planned for a lifestyle that can be energetic or relaxed

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
603 Lake Marion Golf Resort - 1
603 Lake Marion Gulf Resort Drive, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
784 sqft
Beautiful Villa, move-in ready 2/2 in Lake Marion Golf Resort! New A/C and all appliances are new. all-new title. This condo is tucked back in a gorgeous Resort-like community. High ceilings and great natural light give the condo a spacious feel.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Grenelefe Country Club
33 ASPEN DRIVE
33 Aspen Drive, Grenelefe, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
970 sqft
Workday is over and now it's time to relax and come home to your very own sanctuary. RELAX... YOU ARE HOME. This 2bed 2bath Condo located in Aspenwood in the historical Central Florida Golf Community of Grenelefe. As you enter...

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
1550 11TH STREET NE
1550 11th Street Northeast, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1148 sqft
Clean, Warm, Charming, 2 bed 2 bath condo with astonishing Lake Buckeye views near the beautiful and fun Chain of Lakes in Winter Haven.

1 of 16

Last updated August 16 at 10:37 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Ashton Golf Club
4148 ABERDEEN LANE
4148 Aberdeen Lane, Lake Wales, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1319 sqft
2 Bedroom/2 Bath Home in Lake Ashton, a guard gated, 55+ golf community. Large open Kitchen with ample cabinet space, closet pantry, breakfast bar, and inside laundry. Split Bedroom plan. Master Bedroom has a private bath with dual sinks.
Results within 10 miles of Dundee
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
10 Units Available
Briarcrest at Winter Haven
200 Avenue K SE, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$845
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1300 sqft
Close to Winter Haven Citi Center and Route 17. Residential community has a tennis court, a dog park, a pool and a playground. Homes have patio/balcony, dishwasher, garbage disposal and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
1 Unit Available
Lakeshore Club
1300 S Lake Howard Dr, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1933 sqft
Welcome to luxury living in Winter Haven. Lakeshore Club is located on the Chain of Lakes between Lake Howard and Lake Mary minutes from downtown Winter Haven.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
31 Carla Ct
31 Carla Ct, Jan Phyl Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
969 sqft
31 Carla Ct Available 10/15/20 2 Bed/1.5 Bathroom AVAILABLE OCTOBER 15th! - Great location in Winter Haven. 2 bedrooms, 1/5 baths, all tile flooring, inside utility, eating space in kitchen and living room on the 2nd floor.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
3072 Saint Paul Drive
3072 Saint Paul Drive, Jan Phyl Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$749
860 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Great Affordable 2 Bed 1 Bath Apartment - Property Id: 1107 This pleasant 2 bed, 1 bath apartment with a convenient location has 3 great neighbors in a 4 plex. There is plenty of parking in front off the street.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
718 Bobcat Ct.
718 Bobcat Court, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
996 sqft
Duplex in Poinciana, Polk County - Great 996 sq ft., 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms remodeled duplex. LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED. Open floor plan with all kitchen appliances and stackable washer & dryer.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
954 Alsace Dr
954 Alsace Dr, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1532 sqft
Newly built home for rent in Poinciana, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, open floor plan, high ceilings, large master bedroom, modern kitchen with stainless appliances.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Southern Dunes Golf Course
2414 Saint Augustine Blvd
2414 Saint Augustine Boulevard, Haines City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1505 sqft
3/2.5 house for rent, fully furnished with private pool, gated community

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
334 7TH STREET SW
334 7th Street Southwest, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
899 sqft
For Rent-Set your eyes on this lovely mid-century home in the city limits of Winter Haven. Two Bedrooms/One Bath with all of the architectural touches of the late 50's. The home has a lot of natural light and the rooms are very spacious.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1360 DAVENPORT BLVD
1360 Davenport Blvd, Davenport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1447 sqft
September Move in! Spacious 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
601 WINDSOR ESTATES DRIVE
601 Windsor Estates Drive, Haines City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2012 sqft
Search no more, you have found it. Well maintained four bedroom two story home is waiting for you. Space galore, more than 2000 square feet for you and your family to enjoy. All of the bedrooms are upstairs providing optimum living and privacy.

1 of 19

Last updated March 9 at 09:52 PM
1 Unit Available
240 MILES COURT
240 Miles Ct, Davenport, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1637 sqft
New Construction property. Welcome to this new community Preservation Pointe. Make new memories in this great location near shopping centers, restaurants, I4, Hospital, Disney World and much more.

1 of 13

Last updated October 16 at 10:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Saddlebag Lake
14 SADDLEBAG TRAIL N
14 Saddlebag Trail North, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$775
384 sqft
This cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath mobile home is located in the active, gated, 55+ community of Saddlebag Lake Resort. Featuring a large family room and ample storage space, this home is offered partially furnished.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Dundee, FL

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Dundee offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Dundee. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Dundee can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

