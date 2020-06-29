All apartments in Four Corners
Last updated March 9 2020 at 1:51 AM

8913 LEGACY COURT

8913 Legacy Court · No Longer Available
Location

8913 Legacy Court, Four Corners, FL 34747

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
one bed one bath, Luxury Living in Gated Community of Legacy Dunes for only $999 /month, includes Water and wifi! Fresh paint in this Beautiful unfurnished 1/1 with water view, with a large open living room with a private screened patio and DRYER. This unit is located a gated community with resort style amenities on 50 acres of lush landscaping and beautiful ponds. The Condominium features 2 fantastic Pools one heated, Large Clubhouse, Covered Parking that may be rented, Tots Play Zone, Barbeque Area, Extensive refurbished Fitness Center, Gated card Access, Laundry Facility, Playground, Tennis Courts, and much more. Minutes away from Disney and main highways. Do not look further, this is the one! AVAILABLE now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8913 LEGACY COURT have any available units?
8913 LEGACY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 8913 LEGACY COURT have?
Some of 8913 LEGACY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8913 LEGACY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8913 LEGACY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8913 LEGACY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8913 LEGACY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 8913 LEGACY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 8913 LEGACY COURT offers parking.
Does 8913 LEGACY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8913 LEGACY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8913 LEGACY COURT have a pool?
Yes, 8913 LEGACY COURT has a pool.
Does 8913 LEGACY COURT have accessible units?
No, 8913 LEGACY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8913 LEGACY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8913 LEGACY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8913 LEGACY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8913 LEGACY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

