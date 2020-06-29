8913 LEGACY COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court

one bed one bath, Luxury Living in Gated Community of Legacy Dunes for only $999 /month, includes Water and wifi! Fresh paint in this Beautiful unfurnished 1/1 with water view, with a large open living room with a private screened patio and DRYER. This unit is located a gated community with resort style amenities on 50 acres of lush landscaping and beautiful ponds. The Condominium features 2 fantastic Pools one heated, Large Clubhouse, Covered Parking that may be rented, Tots Play Zone, Barbeque Area, Extensive refurbished Fitness Center, Gated card Access, Laundry Facility, Playground, Tennis Courts, and much more. Minutes away from Disney and main highways. Do not look further, this is the one! AVAILABLE now