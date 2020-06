Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage pool elevator refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful 1/1 apartment on the 3rd floor in front of the elevator, title throughout with balcony. unit has beautiful kitchen cabinets, the laundry room is on site in the building. Convenient location on Flagler Street, close to 836 highway, Dolphin Mall, Ikea, International Mall, Walmart etc...It is ready now. No pets.