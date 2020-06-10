All apartments in Fountainebleau
8185 NW 7th St

8185 Northwest 7th Street · (786) 547-5197
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8185 Northwest 7th Street, Fountainebleau, FL 33126

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
EXCELLENT LOCATION unit at FONTAINEBLEAU GARDENS, this condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, plenty of closet space and spacious accommodating rooms. New A/C & water heater, new Bath shower. All unit have Tile & new water proof floor. on the rooms Painted and clean . W&D Hook Up inside.This unit is move-in ready
June 25-2020 .The community amenities included a larger than average Pool area with Jacuzzi, Gym, Tennis court. on-site security patrol and on site management office. shoppings Dolphin Mall, Miami Airport at 5 minutes ...Available to show since June 18-2020 !!! Now under renovation !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8185 NW 7th St have any available units?
8185 NW 7th St has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8185 NW 7th St have?
Some of 8185 NW 7th St's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8185 NW 7th St currently offering any rent specials?
8185 NW 7th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8185 NW 7th St pet-friendly?
No, 8185 NW 7th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountainebleau.
Does 8185 NW 7th St offer parking?
Yes, 8185 NW 7th St does offer parking.
Does 8185 NW 7th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8185 NW 7th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8185 NW 7th St have a pool?
Yes, 8185 NW 7th St has a pool.
Does 8185 NW 7th St have accessible units?
No, 8185 NW 7th St does not have accessible units.
Does 8185 NW 7th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8185 NW 7th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 8185 NW 7th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8185 NW 7th St has units with air conditioning.
