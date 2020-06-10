8185 NW 7th St

Amenities
EXCELLENT LOCATION unit at FONTAINEBLEAU GARDENS, this condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, plenty of closet space and spacious accommodating rooms. New A/C & water heater, new Bath shower. All unit have Tile & new water proof floor. on the rooms Painted and clean . W&D Hook Up inside.This unit is move-in ready
June 25-2020 .The community amenities included a larger than average Pool area with Jacuzzi, Gym, Tennis court. on-site security patrol and on site management office. shoppings Dolphin Mall, Miami Airport at 5 minutes ...Available to show since June 18-2020 !!! Now under renovation !!