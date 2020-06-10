8185 NW 7th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool garage tennis court

EXCELLENT LOCATION unit at FONTAINEBLEAU GARDENS, this condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, plenty of closet space and spacious accommodating rooms. New A/C & water heater, new Bath shower. All unit have Tile & new water proof floor. on the rooms Painted and clean . W&D Hook Up inside.This unit is move-in ready

June 25-2020 .The community amenities included a larger than average Pool area with Jacuzzi, Gym, Tennis court. on-site security patrol and on site management office. shoppings Dolphin Mall, Miami Airport at 5 minutes ...Available to show since June 18-2020 !!! Now under renovation !!