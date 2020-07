Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful home ready to move in completely remodeled, open floor plan, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and new bathroom. Big terrace to enjoy your reunions fenced in. Impact windows and doors. This 2 bedroom and 1 bath is located one block to Flagler with schools. Close to International Mail, Palmetto and Express Way. It has the master bedroom Converted into an efficiency very private with the owner living in it.