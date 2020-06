Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher new construction garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage new construction tennis court

Beautiful House, Nice Community with security gate, good area school only to 10 minute to University FIU, master bedroom with private bathroom, dinning room, kitchen,family room, this house is very clear, club whit pool, tennis and child park,tenant will need good references to pay and care the house.no pets. Tenant agrees to provide maintenance insurance for air conditioning and appliances when rented.