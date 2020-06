Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated pool air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful apartment!!!



Spacious 3 bedrooms 2/1 bath unit at Las Sevillas. Come and see this beautiful unit with great layout, new appliances, lots of space , great for a family. Amazing location and great quite community. Close to everything , major Highways, Malls and Schools. All showing by the MLS. For faster response text or call 786-254-1378



(RLNE3508558)