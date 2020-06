Amenities

FURNISHED ISLAND 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family Home in quiet neighborhood. Large kitchen with granite counters, custom cabinets and island. 1 block from the beach. Surrounded by beautiful landscaping. Upstairs has balcony to enjoy coffee and fresh ocean breeze. Central A/C. Owners will also open up 2nd bedroom and bathroom for an additional $150/month making that $1450/mo rent. *Unit is a 3 bedroom house. Owner blocks off master bedroom, master bathroom and garage for their own personal use when visiting. No PetsAVAILABLE NOW!KEY WEST Style home. Second floor has Vaulted Ceiling. 7-12 month lease Minimum 600 credit scoreMust show proof of income 3x amount of rent monthly.