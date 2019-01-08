8424 Bernwood Cove Loop Apt 1512

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

ANNUAL RENTAL - This end unit 3 Bedroom 2 Bath condo is located on the 2nd floor and features an open kitchen with breakfast bar overlooking the living room, laminate and tile flooring and a screened balcony and exterior storage closet.



"The Cove at Six Mile Cypress" is well maintained and professionally managed and offers a pool and clubhouse.



OWNER requires 1st and last month rent, 1 month Security deposit, final cleaning fee, Application/Background check fee applies.



SEPARATE HOA application, background check and application fees are required. HoA rules and regulations apply. Sorry no smoking, no pets, no commercial vehicles, limited assigned parking. Please allow up to 20 plus days for renters approval by the HOA.



NOTE: Rental status may change without notice. Use online links for automated showings and downloading rental applications. Partial applications will not be accepted. Completed rental applications with all required documentation and applicable fees can be dropped off at the office from Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm.