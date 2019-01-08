All apartments in Fort Myers
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:28 AM

8424 Bernwood Cove Loop Apt 1512

8424 Bernwood Cove Loop · (239) 260-0556
Location

8424 Bernwood Cove Loop, Fort Myers, FL 33966

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1118 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
ANNUAL RENTAL - This end unit 3 Bedroom 2 Bath condo is located on the 2nd floor and features an open kitchen with breakfast bar overlooking the living room, laminate and tile flooring and a screened balcony and exterior storage closet.

"The Cove at Six Mile Cypress" is well maintained and professionally managed and offers a pool and clubhouse.

OWNER requires 1st and last month rent, 1 month Security deposit, final cleaning fee, Application/Background check fee applies.

SEPARATE HOA application, background check and application fees are required. HoA rules and regulations apply. Sorry no smoking, no pets, no commercial vehicles, limited assigned parking. Please allow up to 20 plus days for renters approval by the HOA.

NOTE: Rental status may change without notice. Use online links for automated showings and downloading rental applications. Partial applications will not be accepted. Completed rental applications with all required documentation and applicable fees can be dropped off at the office from Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8424 Bernwood Cove Loop Apt 1512 have any available units?
8424 Bernwood Cove Loop Apt 1512 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8424 Bernwood Cove Loop Apt 1512 have?
Some of 8424 Bernwood Cove Loop Apt 1512's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8424 Bernwood Cove Loop Apt 1512 currently offering any rent specials?
8424 Bernwood Cove Loop Apt 1512 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8424 Bernwood Cove Loop Apt 1512 pet-friendly?
No, 8424 Bernwood Cove Loop Apt 1512 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 8424 Bernwood Cove Loop Apt 1512 offer parking?
Yes, 8424 Bernwood Cove Loop Apt 1512 does offer parking.
Does 8424 Bernwood Cove Loop Apt 1512 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8424 Bernwood Cove Loop Apt 1512 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8424 Bernwood Cove Loop Apt 1512 have a pool?
Yes, 8424 Bernwood Cove Loop Apt 1512 has a pool.
Does 8424 Bernwood Cove Loop Apt 1512 have accessible units?
No, 8424 Bernwood Cove Loop Apt 1512 does not have accessible units.
Does 8424 Bernwood Cove Loop Apt 1512 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8424 Bernwood Cove Loop Apt 1512 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8424 Bernwood Cove Loop Apt 1512 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8424 Bernwood Cove Loop Apt 1512 does not have units with air conditioning.
