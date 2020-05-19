All apartments in Fort Myers
3928 La Palma Street

3928 La Palma Street · (239) 936-1320
Location

3928 La Palma Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901
Palm Lee Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3928 La Palma Street · Avail. now

$1,649

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1468 sqft

Amenities

Fort Myers Single Family Home - Three bedroom home located in Palmlee Park between McGregor Blvd and US 41. The home has been nicely remodeled, kitchen is updated with granite counter tops, travertine back splash, stainless steel appliances with wood cabinets and breakfast bar. Warm tile floors in kitchen/dining area and hallways. Crown molding and ceiling fans throughout. Great backyard for entertaining with a nice privacy vinyl fence.

Pet friendly with paid pet fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3928 La Palma Street have any available units?
3928 La Palma Street has a unit available for $1,649 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3928 La Palma Street have?
Some of 3928 La Palma Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3928 La Palma Street currently offering any rent specials?
3928 La Palma Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3928 La Palma Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3928 La Palma Street is pet friendly.
Does 3928 La Palma Street offer parking?
No, 3928 La Palma Street does not offer parking.
Does 3928 La Palma Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3928 La Palma Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3928 La Palma Street have a pool?
No, 3928 La Palma Street does not have a pool.
Does 3928 La Palma Street have accessible units?
No, 3928 La Palma Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3928 La Palma Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3928 La Palma Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3928 La Palma Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3928 La Palma Street does not have units with air conditioning.
