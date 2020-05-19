3928 La Palma Street

Amenities

Fort Myers Single Family Home - Three bedroom home located in Palmlee Park between McGregor Blvd and US 41. The home has been nicely remodeled, kitchen is updated with granite counter tops, travertine back splash, stainless steel appliances with wood cabinets and breakfast bar. Warm tile floors in kitchen/dining area and hallways. Crown molding and ceiling fans throughout. Great backyard for entertaining with a nice privacy vinyl fence.



Pet friendly with paid pet fees.



Malt Realty

1614 Colonial Blvd., Ste 102

Fort Myers, FL 33907



