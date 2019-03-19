All apartments in Forest City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6407 Brenda Dr

6407 Brenda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6407 Brenda Drive, Forest City, FL 32703

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Apopka Gem in Lake Brantley School Zone, COMPLETELY RENOVATED! - THIS UNIT IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR RENT, WE ARE TESTING SYNDICATION. THANK YOU FOR YOUR PATIENCE. We do business in accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Act and welcome all applicants, regardless of race, national origin, or other protected characteristic.

The search is over, this is the home you have been waiting for in the Lake Brantley school zone! Oversized corner lot with plenty of space and privacy, this home has been redone from top to bottom--everything is brand new!

This tastefully appointed home offers a wonderful layout including a split plan, a master bedroom with a very comfortable en suite bathroom, walk in shower, plenty of closet space throughout, two separate bedrooms, it's a wonderful, comfortable space! The kitchen has BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets, you can see and feel the quality! The luster of the original wood floors has been restored and are yours to enjoy--no more dirty carpets!! This home has so many unique features, you must see to believe! Call now to schedule your private showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2897184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6407 Brenda Dr have any available units?
6407 Brenda Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest City, FL.
What amenities does 6407 Brenda Dr have?
Some of 6407 Brenda Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6407 Brenda Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6407 Brenda Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6407 Brenda Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6407 Brenda Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest City.
Does 6407 Brenda Dr offer parking?
No, 6407 Brenda Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6407 Brenda Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6407 Brenda Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6407 Brenda Dr have a pool?
No, 6407 Brenda Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6407 Brenda Dr have accessible units?
No, 6407 Brenda Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6407 Brenda Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6407 Brenda Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6407 Brenda Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6407 Brenda Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
