6407 Brenda Dr

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Apopka Gem in Lake Brantley School Zone, COMPLETELY RENOVATED! - THIS UNIT IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR RENT, WE ARE TESTING SYNDICATION. THANK YOU FOR YOUR PATIENCE. We do business in accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Act and welcome all applicants, regardless of race, national origin, or other protected characteristic.



The search is over, this is the home you have been waiting for in the Lake Brantley school zone! Oversized corner lot with plenty of space and privacy, this home has been redone from top to bottom--everything is brand new!



This tastefully appointed home offers a wonderful layout including a split plan, a master bedroom with a very comfortable en suite bathroom, walk in shower, plenty of closet space throughout, two separate bedrooms, it's a wonderful, comfortable space! The kitchen has BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets, you can see and feel the quality! The luster of the original wood floors has been restored and are yours to enjoy--no more dirty carpets!! This home has so many unique features, you must see to believe! Call now to schedule your private showing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2897184)