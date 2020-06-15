Amenities
448 Jordan Stuart Circle Unit 102 - M7-102 Available 07/17/20 Beautiful 1 Bedroom/1 Bath in Milan Condominiums! - Beautiful 1 Bedroom/1 Bath in Milan Condominiums! Enjoy resort living with multiple features including a private entrance and patio, an over-sized floor plan, and gate entry access for your privacy. Water, sewer, and pest control are included in the rent.
Community features a luxurious pool with WiFi access, fitness center, Gymboree, stunning Clubhouse, car care center, bbq area with picnic tables.
To schedule your own private tour!!
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com
Pets Allowed (no aggressive breeds)
Pet Fees: $250 refundable, $250 non-refundable pet fee plus $20 per pet per month.
$925.00 Monthly Rent
$925.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18
Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**
Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years of verifiable rental history
-2 years of verifiable employment history
-Evictions None
-Criminal and Credit Background Checks will be conducted on each applicant
(RLNE2562299)