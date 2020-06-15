Amenities

448 Jordan Stuart Circle Unit 102 - M7-102 Available 07/17/20 Beautiful 1 Bedroom/1 Bath in Milan Condominiums! - Beautiful 1 Bedroom/1 Bath in Milan Condominiums! Enjoy resort living with multiple features including a private entrance and patio, an over-sized floor plan, and gate entry access for your privacy. Water, sewer, and pest control are included in the rent.



Community features a luxurious pool with WiFi access, fitness center, Gymboree, stunning Clubhouse, car care center, bbq area with picnic tables.

Pets Allowed (no aggressive breeds)

Pet Fees: $250 refundable, $250 non-refundable pet fee plus $20 per pet per month.



$925.00 Monthly Rent

$925.00 Security Deposit

$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18



Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**



Rental Qualifications:

-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

-2 years of verifiable rental history

-2 years of verifiable employment history

-Evictions None

-Criminal and Credit Background Checks will be conducted on each applicant



