Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

448 Jordan Stuart Circle Unit 102

448 Jordan Stewart Circle · (407) 736-9309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

448 Jordan Stewart Circle, Forest City, FL 32703

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 448 Jordan Stuart Circle Unit 102 - M7-102 · Avail. Jul 17

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
clubhouse
car wash area
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
448 Jordan Stuart Circle Unit 102 - M7-102 Available 07/17/20 Beautiful 1 Bedroom/1 Bath in Milan Condominiums! - Beautiful 1 Bedroom/1 Bath in Milan Condominiums! Enjoy resort living with multiple features including a private entrance and patio, an over-sized floor plan, and gate entry access for your privacy. Water, sewer, and pest control are included in the rent.

Community features a luxurious pool with WiFi access, fitness center, Gymboree, stunning Clubhouse, car care center, bbq area with picnic tables.
To schedule your own private tour!!
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com

Pets Allowed (no aggressive breeds)
Pet Fees: $250 refundable, $250 non-refundable pet fee plus $20 per pet per month.

$925.00 Monthly Rent
$925.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18

Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**

Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years of verifiable rental history
-2 years of verifiable employment history
-Evictions None
-Criminal and Credit Background Checks will be conducted on each applicant

(RLNE2562299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 448 Jordan Stuart Circle Unit 102 have any available units?
448 Jordan Stuart Circle Unit 102 has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 448 Jordan Stuart Circle Unit 102 have?
Some of 448 Jordan Stuart Circle Unit 102's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 448 Jordan Stuart Circle Unit 102 currently offering any rent specials?
448 Jordan Stuart Circle Unit 102 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 448 Jordan Stuart Circle Unit 102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 448 Jordan Stuart Circle Unit 102 is pet friendly.
Does 448 Jordan Stuart Circle Unit 102 offer parking?
No, 448 Jordan Stuart Circle Unit 102 does not offer parking.
Does 448 Jordan Stuart Circle Unit 102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 448 Jordan Stuart Circle Unit 102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 448 Jordan Stuart Circle Unit 102 have a pool?
Yes, 448 Jordan Stuart Circle Unit 102 has a pool.
Does 448 Jordan Stuart Circle Unit 102 have accessible units?
No, 448 Jordan Stuart Circle Unit 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 448 Jordan Stuart Circle Unit 102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 448 Jordan Stuart Circle Unit 102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 448 Jordan Stuart Circle Unit 102 have units with air conditioning?
No, 448 Jordan Stuart Circle Unit 102 does not have units with air conditioning.
