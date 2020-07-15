401 Jordan Stuart Circle #107

Amenities
401 Jordan Stuart Circle - 401 Jordan Stuart Circle M2-107 #107 Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath with Private Patio first floor unit Located in Apopka! - Beautiful 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath with Private Patio first floor unit. Enjoy resort living with multiple features including Over-sized Split floor plan, full-size washer/ dryer connections, Large Kitchen with abundant countertop space and many cabinets and drawers. Gated entry access for your privacy. Water, sewer, and pest control are included. Storage closet off patio.
Pets Allowed
$250 non-refundable pet fee not aggressive only small pets. 20 lbs weight limit.
$1,100.00 Rent
$1,100.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18
Rental Qualifications:
Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
2 years of verifiable rental history
2 years of verifiable employment history
No Evictions
