3701 Anna Drive
3701 Anna Drive

3701 Anna Drive · No Longer Available
3701 Anna Drive, Forest City, FL 32703

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
carpet
carpet
w/d hookup
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Beds/1.5 bath Bear Lake home waiting for the perfect family to call it home! - THIS UNIT IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR RENT, WE ARE TESTING SYNDICATION. THANK YOU FOR YOUR PATIENCE.

Come see this lovely home located in the Bear Lake school zone! On the quiet street of Anna Drive, this home offers a great atmosphere, close to all major highways in the area -- 414, 429, 436, 434, 441 and John Young Parkway! The schools are highly rated and some of the most desirable in the area.

Make your appointment today to see this 3 bedroom/1.5 bath home with a converted garage, hard floors throughtout (NO Carpet!!), washer/dryer hookup inside the home, very large yard (not fully fenced) and storage shed. You will enjoy a formal living room, family room and dining area just off the kitchen. Brand new roof so no concerns there, no HOA, the home comes complete with a covered carport to protect your car and is tall enough to even park a boat or RV. One of the most affordable homes in the area!

We do business in accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Act and welcome all applicants, regardless of race, national origin, or other protected characteristic.

(RLNE3225317)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
