2811 HUNTER LAKE WAY 201

Amenities

in unit laundry walk in closets gym pool car wash area bbq/grill

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities car wash area gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill

Spacious 2 BR Condo for Rent - HALF MONTH FREE ON FIRST FULL MONTH! Spacious 2/2 Condo at the Milan Condominium. Gated community with great amenities which include community pool, 24 fitness center, Car wash Center, barbecue picnic area and onsite coin laundry facilities. Walk in closet in master bedroom; Huge Garden Tub in master bathroom; Spacious laundry room for side by side washer and dryer. Water, sewer, trash, pest control and maintenance included. Ten minutes from the Altamonte Mall and I-4 exit. Centrally located.



*Offer expires June 30, 2020



(RLNE5870005)