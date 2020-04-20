All apartments in Forest City
157 Alhambra Ave

157 Alhambra Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

157 Alhambra Avenue, Forest City, FL 32714

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious four bedrooms two baths all tile in the living areas with vinyl wood look floors in the bedrooms. Recently updated kitchen and master bathroom. Spacious master bedroom with large walk-in closet that has custom built-ins The home has a one-car garage with opener, large screened-in porch, and the backyard is completely fenced in. Located close to 436 and 10 minutes from I4. Close to local shopping and dining.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 157 Alhambra Ave have any available units?
157 Alhambra Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest City, FL.
What amenities does 157 Alhambra Ave have?
Some of 157 Alhambra Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 157 Alhambra Ave currently offering any rent specials?
157 Alhambra Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 Alhambra Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 157 Alhambra Ave is pet friendly.
Does 157 Alhambra Ave offer parking?
Yes, 157 Alhambra Ave offers parking.
Does 157 Alhambra Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 157 Alhambra Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 Alhambra Ave have a pool?
No, 157 Alhambra Ave does not have a pool.
Does 157 Alhambra Ave have accessible units?
No, 157 Alhambra Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 157 Alhambra Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 157 Alhambra Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 157 Alhambra Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 157 Alhambra Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

