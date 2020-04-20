157 Alhambra Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious four bedrooms two baths all tile in the living areas with vinyl wood look floors in the bedrooms. Recently updated kitchen and master bathroom. Spacious master bedroom with large walk-in closet that has custom built-ins The home has a one-car garage with opener, large screened-in porch, and the backyard is completely fenced in. Located close to 436 and 10 minutes from I4. Close to local shopping and dining.

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.



Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent

Specialized Property Management



We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.