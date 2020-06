Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Listed price applies only to first two months of annual lease. Subsequent rental rate will be $1150 monthly. This is a nicely located 2 Bed 2 Bath 1 CG part of a duplex property. Newly painted interior. Living area and wet areas are tiled and bedrooms have newly installed vinyl floors. Enclosed screen area in back with decent yard space.

Nicely located close to necessary amenities with easy access to roadways.

Ready to move in.

Contact us to schedule a showing.