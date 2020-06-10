2075 BELLE GROVE TRCE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Fantastic opportunity to live the Fleming Island Plantation Lifestyle in a spacious home located on a quiet cul-de-sac. This Fall & Winter, enjoy your hot chocolate on the massive, screened-in patio enjoying views of the lake and nature. Features include a GAS STOVE, huge master bedroom w/french doors opening to the screened-in patio, private upstairs bonus room. A GREAT MAN/SHE CAVE or the perfect teenager hangout! Split bedroom floor plan is a real plus! As you enter the front door, to the right is a lovely study/home office, perfect for REMOTE WORK! Another plus is the home is only a 5 minute drive to fantastic schools, shopping and dining AND a 20-25 min drive to NAS! Call for your private tour of this GEM today. It will not last long.