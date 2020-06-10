All apartments in Fleming Island
Find more places like 2052 SECRET GARDEN LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fleming Island, FL
/
2052 SECRET GARDEN LN
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2052 SECRET GARDEN LN

2052 Secret Garden Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fleming Island
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments under $1,300
See all

Location

2052 Secret Garden Ln, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
tennis court
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
garage
tennis court
2 BR / 2 BA condo in the Enclave, a resort style community. Access to 3 pools and tennis courts; Golf course and Amazing new Restaurant and Bar, boat dock with St. John's River and Dr. Lake access, bike trails and a top Blue Ribbon school within the community. 1st floor unit on a cul-de-sac; designed for easy living. large eat-in kitchen. Dining and main living area open onto a screened lanai overlooking preserve. Mater bedroom with spacious closets and bathroom. Driveway plus 1 car attached garage, laundry with W & D. Available Nov 19 - Simply an amazing community and place to live!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2052 SECRET GARDEN LN have any available units?
2052 SECRET GARDEN LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fleming Island, FL.
What amenities does 2052 SECRET GARDEN LN have?
Some of 2052 SECRET GARDEN LN's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2052 SECRET GARDEN LN currently offering any rent specials?
2052 SECRET GARDEN LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2052 SECRET GARDEN LN pet-friendly?
No, 2052 SECRET GARDEN LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fleming Island.
Does 2052 SECRET GARDEN LN offer parking?
Yes, 2052 SECRET GARDEN LN does offer parking.
Does 2052 SECRET GARDEN LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2052 SECRET GARDEN LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2052 SECRET GARDEN LN have a pool?
Yes, 2052 SECRET GARDEN LN has a pool.
Does 2052 SECRET GARDEN LN have accessible units?
No, 2052 SECRET GARDEN LN does not have accessible units.
Does 2052 SECRET GARDEN LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 2052 SECRET GARDEN LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2052 SECRET GARDEN LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 2052 SECRET GARDEN LN does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220
Fleming Island, FL 32003

Similar Pages

Fleming Island 2 BedroomsFleming Island 3 Bedrooms
Fleming Island Accessible ApartmentsFleming Island Apartments under $1,300
Fleming Island Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FL
Neptune Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida