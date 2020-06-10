2052 SECRET GARDEN LN

Amenities

2 BR / 2 BA condo in the Enclave, a resort style community. Access to 3 pools and tennis courts; Golf course and Amazing new Restaurant and Bar, boat dock with St. John's River and Dr. Lake access, bike trails and a top Blue Ribbon school within the community. 1st floor unit on a cul-de-sac; designed for easy living. large eat-in kitchen. Dining and main living area open onto a screened lanai overlooking preserve. Mater bedroom with spacious closets and bathroom. Driveway plus 1 car attached garage, laundry with W & D. Available Nov 19 - Simply an amazing community and place to live!