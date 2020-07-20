All apartments in Fleming Island
Last updated August 2 2019

1913 HARBOR ISLAND DR

1913 Harbor Island Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1913 Harbor Island Drive, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Very nice all brick 4 bedroom/2 bath/2 car garage in popular Harbor Island. This home features a separate Living, Dining and Family rooms. Kitchen includes pantry, eat-in kitchen and breakfast bar. Family room displays a cozy fireplace. Split bedroom floor plan, Master Suite features separate double vanities, garden bath & separate shower. Inside laundry includes Samsung washer and dryer. Adore quiet days and evenings on the screened/covered patio overlooking tranquil pond. Enjoy like new gas grill and full patio set. Engage in the garden area just outside the rear patio. Harbor Island is a residential community conveniently located within minutes of NAS JAX or Fleming Island shopping and schools. Enjoy the park area at the entrance and a nature walk at the end of Harbor Island Dr.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1913 HARBOR ISLAND DR have any available units?
1913 HARBOR ISLAND DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fleming Island, FL.
What amenities does 1913 HARBOR ISLAND DR have?
Some of 1913 HARBOR ISLAND DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1913 HARBOR ISLAND DR currently offering any rent specials?
1913 HARBOR ISLAND DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1913 HARBOR ISLAND DR pet-friendly?
No, 1913 HARBOR ISLAND DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fleming Island.
Does 1913 HARBOR ISLAND DR offer parking?
Yes, 1913 HARBOR ISLAND DR offers parking.
Does 1913 HARBOR ISLAND DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1913 HARBOR ISLAND DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1913 HARBOR ISLAND DR have a pool?
No, 1913 HARBOR ISLAND DR does not have a pool.
Does 1913 HARBOR ISLAND DR have accessible units?
No, 1913 HARBOR ISLAND DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1913 HARBOR ISLAND DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1913 HARBOR ISLAND DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 1913 HARBOR ISLAND DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1913 HARBOR ISLAND DR does not have units with air conditioning.
