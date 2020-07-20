1913 HARBOR ISLAND DR

Amenities

Very nice all brick 4 bedroom/2 bath/2 car garage in popular Harbor Island. This home features a separate Living, Dining and Family rooms. Kitchen includes pantry, eat-in kitchen and breakfast bar. Family room displays a cozy fireplace. Split bedroom floor plan, Master Suite features separate double vanities, garden bath & separate shower. Inside laundry includes Samsung washer and dryer. Adore quiet days and evenings on the screened/covered patio overlooking tranquil pond. Enjoy like new gas grill and full patio set. Engage in the garden area just outside the rear patio. Harbor Island is a residential community conveniently located within minutes of NAS JAX or Fleming Island shopping and schools. Enjoy the park area at the entrance and a nature walk at the end of Harbor Island Dr.