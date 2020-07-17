All apartments in Fleming Island
Last updated July 17 2020 at 12:10 AM

1718 Chatham Village Drive

1718 Chatham Village Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1718 Chatham Village Drive, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 4 bed / 2 bath house is located in the heart of Fleming Island. The kitchen features an oversized food prep island, stainless steel appliances, double sinks, and an eat in area. There is an additional formal dining room. The master bedroom is located away from the guest bedrooms and includes vaulted ceilings. There is both a formal living room and a family room. The master bathroom has a walk in shower, two vanities, a garden tub, and a walk in closet. And the best part: spend your weekends outside in the massive screened in porch! Owner will consider pets on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1718 Chatham Village Drive have any available units?
1718 Chatham Village Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fleming Island, FL.
What amenities does 1718 Chatham Village Drive have?
Some of 1718 Chatham Village Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1718 Chatham Village Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1718 Chatham Village Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1718 Chatham Village Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1718 Chatham Village Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1718 Chatham Village Drive offer parking?
No, 1718 Chatham Village Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1718 Chatham Village Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1718 Chatham Village Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1718 Chatham Village Drive have a pool?
No, 1718 Chatham Village Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1718 Chatham Village Drive have accessible units?
No, 1718 Chatham Village Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1718 Chatham Village Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1718 Chatham Village Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1718 Chatham Village Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1718 Chatham Village Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
