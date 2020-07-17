1718 Chatham Village Drive

Amenities

This beautiful 4 bed / 2 bath house is located in the heart of Fleming Island. The kitchen features an oversized food prep island, stainless steel appliances, double sinks, and an eat in area. There is an additional formal dining room. The master bedroom is located away from the guest bedrooms and includes vaulted ceilings. There is both a formal living room and a family room. The master bathroom has a walk in shower, two vanities, a garden tub, and a walk in closet. And the best part: spend your weekends outside in the massive screened in porch! Owner will consider pets on a case by case basis.