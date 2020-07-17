8 Nantucket Ln

Amenities

garage pool ceiling fan playground shuffle board basketball court

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool shuffle board garage hot tub sauna

Are you looking for a rental ? Well this is the one...Get your sandals out because you're steps away from the Ocean, this great Palm Coast home with community heated pool & hot tub - walk to the beach!! The spacious home welcomes snow birds and families alike - The whole family is able to chill and refuel after a long day at the beach (based right behind the community pool). As part of their stay, guests can enjoy access to a shared pool, hot tub, and shuffleboard, horseshoe, and basketball facilities. It's the ultimate crossover between resort style comfort and a gentle beach retreat. What's nearby Spend the day in Washington Oaks Gardens State Park's 20 acres of formal gardens and 425 acres of coastal scenery, A fishing and boating paradise sits just over one mile in the other direction at Bing's Landing, which includes eight acres of Intracoastal Waterway with a boat launch, a fishing pier, and a playground.