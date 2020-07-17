8 Nantucket Ln

Amenities
Are you looking for a rental ? Well this is the one...Get your sandals out because you're steps away from the Ocean, this great Palm Coast home with community heated pool & hot tub - walk to the beach!! The spacious home welcomes snow birds and families alike - The whole family is able to chill and refuel after a long day at the beach (based right behind the community pool). As part of their stay, guests can enjoy access to a shared pool, hot tub, and shuffleboard, horseshoe, and basketball facilities. It's the ultimate crossover between resort style comfort and a gentle beach retreat. What's nearby Spend the day in Washington Oaks Gardens State Park's 20 acres of formal gardens and 425 acres of coastal scenery, A fishing and boating paradise sits just over one mile in the other direction at Bing's Landing, which includes eight acres of Intracoastal Waterway with a boat launch, a fishing pier, and a playground.