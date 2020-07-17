All apartments in Flagler County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:17 AM

8 Nantucket Ln

8 Nantucket Lane · (386) 506-8008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

8 Nantucket Lane, Flagler County, FL 32137

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1436 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
shuffle board
garage
hot tub
sauna
Are you looking for a rental ? Well this is the one...Get your sandals out because you're steps away from the Ocean, this great Palm Coast home with community heated pool & hot tub - walk to the beach!! The spacious home welcomes snow birds and families alike - The whole family is able to chill and refuel after a long day at the beach (based right behind the community pool). As part of their stay, guests can enjoy access to a shared pool, hot tub, and shuffleboard, horseshoe, and basketball facilities. It's the ultimate crossover between resort style comfort and a gentle beach retreat. What's nearby Spend the day in Washington Oaks Gardens State Park's 20 acres of formal gardens and 425 acres of coastal scenery, A fishing and boating paradise sits just over one mile in the other direction at Bing's Landing, which includes eight acres of Intracoastal Waterway with a boat launch, a fishing pier, and a playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Nantucket Ln have any available units?
8 Nantucket Ln has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8 Nantucket Ln have?
Some of 8 Nantucket Ln's amenities include garage, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Nantucket Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8 Nantucket Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Nantucket Ln pet-friendly?
No, 8 Nantucket Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flagler County.
Does 8 Nantucket Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8 Nantucket Ln offers parking.
Does 8 Nantucket Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Nantucket Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Nantucket Ln have a pool?
Yes, 8 Nantucket Ln has a pool.
Does 8 Nantucket Ln have accessible units?
No, 8 Nantucket Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Nantucket Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Nantucket Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Nantucket Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Nantucket Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
