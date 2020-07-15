42 Moody Dr

Amenities

If you are looking for a quiet Beach & Pool getaway with your family or family and friends look no further; this home will accommodate 1-3 families comfortably. Split into 2 levels, there is a master suite located both upstairs and downstairs. The upstairs master suite provides a king size bed, luxury bathroom including a hot tub and walk in shower, and a private sitting area outside on the deck. An extensive modern kitchen, complete with all the latest electronics, and a 6 seater dining table, is perfect for entertaining friends! A large convertible couch turns into a queen size bed. Downstairs is a huge master suite, with a private outdoor entrance, and another suite with a comfortable queen size bed. The lower floor also includes another living area set up as a game room. Walk 2 minutes down the road and find yourself on a private white sandy beach; access is granted only to residents living on this street! Come relax and enjoy your stay! WiFi and Basic Cable is provided.