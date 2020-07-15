All apartments in Flagler County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:36 PM

42 Moody Dr

42 Moody Drive · (386) 569-5383
Location

42 Moody Drive, Flagler County, FL 32137

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2458 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
game room
internet access
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
pool
hot tub
internet access
If you are looking for a quiet Beach & Pool getaway with your family or family and friends look no further; this home will accommodate 1-3 families comfortably. Split into 2 levels, there is a master suite located both upstairs and downstairs. The upstairs master suite provides a king size bed, luxury bathroom including a hot tub and walk in shower, and a private sitting area outside on the deck. An extensive modern kitchen, complete with all the latest electronics, and a 6 seater dining table, is perfect for entertaining friends! A large convertible couch turns into a queen size bed. Downstairs is a huge master suite, with a private outdoor entrance, and another suite with a comfortable queen size bed. The lower floor also includes another living area set up as a game room. Walk 2 minutes down the road and find yourself on a private white sandy beach; access is granted only to residents living on this street! Come relax and enjoy your stay! WiFi and Basic Cable is provided.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Moody Dr have any available units?
42 Moody Dr has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 42 Moody Dr have?
Some of 42 Moody Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Moody Dr currently offering any rent specials?
42 Moody Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Moody Dr pet-friendly?
No, 42 Moody Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flagler County.
Does 42 Moody Dr offer parking?
No, 42 Moody Dr does not offer parking.
Does 42 Moody Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 Moody Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Moody Dr have a pool?
Yes, 42 Moody Dr has a pool.
Does 42 Moody Dr have accessible units?
No, 42 Moody Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Moody Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 42 Moody Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Moody Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 Moody Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
