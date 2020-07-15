All apartments in Flagler County
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:57 AM

31 Bristol Lane

31 Bristol Lane · (386) 445-7000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

31 Bristol Lane, Flagler County, FL 32137

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1296 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
pool
ceiling fan
furnished
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 full bath house in one of a kind quaint New England type fishing village , Sea Colony, on the Atlantic Ocean. "Lakes" throughout the community and this house is on one of the lakes. Kick back and put your feet up and relax in the screened lanai facing the soothing lake view. Want to swim? Use the heated community pool or use the walk over to get onto the beach and swim in the Atlantic Ocean. Sea colony is perfectly located, being midway between historic St. Augustine, the oldest city in the US and, famous Daytona Beach. You can even do a day trip to Orlando to visit the Magic Kingdom and the Universal theme park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Bristol Lane have any available units?
31 Bristol Lane has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31 Bristol Lane have?
Some of 31 Bristol Lane's amenities include garage, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Bristol Lane currently offering any rent specials?
31 Bristol Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Bristol Lane pet-friendly?
No, 31 Bristol Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flagler County.
Does 31 Bristol Lane offer parking?
Yes, 31 Bristol Lane offers parking.
Does 31 Bristol Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Bristol Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Bristol Lane have a pool?
Yes, 31 Bristol Lane has a pool.
Does 31 Bristol Lane have accessible units?
No, 31 Bristol Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Bristol Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 Bristol Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Bristol Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 Bristol Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
