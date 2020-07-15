31 Bristol Lane

Amenities

garage pool ceiling fan furnished

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 full bath house in one of a kind quaint New England type fishing village , Sea Colony, on the Atlantic Ocean. "Lakes" throughout the community and this house is on one of the lakes. Kick back and put your feet up and relax in the screened lanai facing the soothing lake view. Want to swim? Use the heated community pool or use the walk over to get onto the beach and swim in the Atlantic Ocean. Sea colony is perfectly located, being midway between historic St. Augustine, the oldest city in the US and, famous Daytona Beach. You can even do a day trip to Orlando to visit the Magic Kingdom and the Universal theme park.