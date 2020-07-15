All apartments in Flagler County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:36 PM

1200 Cinnamon Beach Way

1200 Cinnamon Beach Way · (386) 439-3159
Location

1200 Cinnamon Beach Way, Flagler County, FL 32137

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1143 · Avail. now

$2,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1344 sqft

Amenities

gym
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
hot tub
sauna
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
sauna
VACATION RENTAL EMAIL AGENT FOR AVAILABILITY & CORRECT PRICING - Our condo is located just a short walk from the two Cinnamon beach clubhouses. The Ocean Clubhouse, designed with adults in mind, offers a secluded environment. The ideal place to watch the sunrise or enjoy an evening sea breeze, it includes a spectacular heated swimming pool, a viewing tower overlooking the ocean, and chairs and umbrellas for use on the beach. The livelier Lake Clubhouse includes fitness facilities, a family heated pool area with a gradual slope for kids which includes a water play, splash zone, a teen center, and an entertainment room, all with views of the fresh-water lake.Our luxury condo is nestled among the immaculate fairways of the Ocean Hammock Resort in the exclusive gated community of Cinnamon Beach. The Ocean Hammock Golf Club is also known as 'The Pebble Beach of the East'. Minutes away from Ocean Hammock is access to the Intercoastal waterway and 6 more challenging golf courses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Cinnamon Beach Way have any available units?
1200 Cinnamon Beach Way has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1200 Cinnamon Beach Way have?
Some of 1200 Cinnamon Beach Way's amenities include gym, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 Cinnamon Beach Way currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Cinnamon Beach Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Cinnamon Beach Way pet-friendly?
No, 1200 Cinnamon Beach Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flagler County.
Does 1200 Cinnamon Beach Way offer parking?
No, 1200 Cinnamon Beach Way does not offer parking.
Does 1200 Cinnamon Beach Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 Cinnamon Beach Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Cinnamon Beach Way have a pool?
Yes, 1200 Cinnamon Beach Way has a pool.
Does 1200 Cinnamon Beach Way have accessible units?
Yes, 1200 Cinnamon Beach Way has accessible units.
Does 1200 Cinnamon Beach Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 Cinnamon Beach Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1200 Cinnamon Beach Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1200 Cinnamon Beach Way does not have units with air conditioning.
