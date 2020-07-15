1200 Cinnamon Beach Way

Amenities

VACATION RENTAL EMAIL AGENT FOR AVAILABILITY & CORRECT PRICING - Our condo is located just a short walk from the two Cinnamon beach clubhouses. The Ocean Clubhouse, designed with adults in mind, offers a secluded environment. The ideal place to watch the sunrise or enjoy an evening sea breeze, it includes a spectacular heated swimming pool, a viewing tower overlooking the ocean, and chairs and umbrellas for use on the beach. The livelier Lake Clubhouse includes fitness facilities, a family heated pool area with a gradual slope for kids which includes a water play, splash zone, a teen center, and an entertainment room, all with views of the fresh-water lake.Our luxury condo is nestled among the immaculate fairways of the Ocean Hammock Resort in the exclusive gated community of Cinnamon Beach. The Ocean Hammock Golf Club is also known as 'The Pebble Beach of the East'. Minutes away from Ocean Hammock is access to the Intercoastal waterway and 6 more challenging golf courses.