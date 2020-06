Amenities

This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo is on the 2nd floor with magnificent ocean and pool views from almost every room. Beautiful sunset view from second bedroom. Enjoy the beach with private beach access. Golfer alert! A 9-hole public course just steps away. Plenty of good restaurants in town close by . This unit is Rented Weekly starting at $1300.00 plus $125.00 cleaning fee, booking fee $50.00 and $156.00 state taxes or Monthly starting at $2600.00 plus $125.00 cleaning fee, booking fee $50.00 and $312.00 state taxes. NO Smoking!