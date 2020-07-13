/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:35 AM
67 Apartments for rent in Flagler Beach, FL with pool
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
1601 N Central Ave N
1601 North Central Avenue, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Third floor unit which overlooks both the ocean and the intracoastal. View sunrises and sunsets from your balconies. New floors, remolded kitchen and updated bathrooms. Easy walk to the beach or just sit out back at the beautiful pool.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
3500 S Ocean Shore Blvd
3500 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1154 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo is on the 2nd floor with magnificent ocean and pool views from almost every room. Beautiful sunset view from second bedroom. Enjoy the beach with private beach access.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
403 Ocean Marina Drive
403 Ocean Marina Drive, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1140 sqft
Check out this fully furnished condo that sits right on the intracoastal. This unit has a 3 month minimum stay for $1950.00 per month which includes utilities, state tax and cleaning fee.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
3510 S Ocean Shore Blvd
3510 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1154 sqft
FIRST FLOOR UNIT! Unobstructed OCEAN BREEZES..... SAND.... SURF....POOL.....FUN.....FUN....FUN! Location - Location - Location! Book your reservation TODAY! This Two Bedroom, Two Bath, Corner First Floor Flat Is WHERE ITS AT! Available Nov.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3651 S Central Ave Unit 312
3651 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1377 sqft
- Unit is fully furnished, master bedroom has a king size bed, two other bedrooms have queen size beds. Unit has new triple glass windows in master bedroom, new tiled master bathroom, new hurricane shutters on the ocean side, new flooring.
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
3580 S Ocean Shore Blvd
3580 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1545 sqft
VACATION RENTAL EMAIL AGENT FOR AVAILABILITY & CORRECT PRICING - Large Corner Unit on 1st Floor, 3 bedroom, 2 bath nicely furnished available for short term rent. Walk right out your living room onto a huge open patio and community pool.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
2001 Palm Dr
2001 Palm Drive, Flagler Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1649 sqft
Beautifully furnished, amazing townhome is nestled just below the Flagler Beach bridge. 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2 bath located in desirable Flagler Beach. Across the street from community pool, walking distance to the park, Flagler Beach and...
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
906 Ocean Marina Drive
906 Ocean Marina Drive, Flagler Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
804 sqft
Fully furnished river front condo on the first floor with easy access to river for fishing and just steps away from pool. Available now with $60 application fee per adult. first + Last and Security. All utilities and cable/ Wi-Fi are included .
1 of 15
Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
1 Unit Available
2676 S Ocean Shore Blvd
2676 S Ocean Shore Blvd, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1470 sqft
Atlantic Ocean across the street. - Views! Sit back and relax while watching the waves from this amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse style condo. Everything is NEW! Fully furnished waiting for you to enjoy. Utilities not included.
1 of 10
Last updated January 1 at 12:51pm
1 Unit Available
309 Ocean Marina Drive
309 Ocean Marina Drive, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1140 sqft
Check out this fully furnished condo that sits right on Silver Lake with a view of the Intracoastal Waterway and a short walk to the beach. This association has tennis courts, heated pool and clubhouse.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
2450 N Ocean Shore Blvd
2450 North Oceanshore Boulevard, Beverly Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1919 sqft
VACATION RENTAL EMAIL AGENT FOR AVAILABILITY & CORRECT PRICING - Amazing oceanfront living with views of both the Ocean and the Intracoastal.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
Seminole Woods
21 Ullman Ct
21 Ullman Court, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1680 sqft
The welcoming foyer and comfortable layout of this one-story home invite you to relax and unwind.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
1200 Canopy Walk Lane
1200 Canopy Walk Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1712 sqft
Bright and airy top floor END unit. Sliding doors from both the living room & master overlooking the pond & preserve area (watch the osprey and eagle fish in your backyard!). Master seperate from 2nd & 3rd bedroom for privacy.
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
127 Sandpiper Ridge Drive
127 Sandpiper Ridge Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1563 sqft
Absolutely stunning and fully furnished single family pool home in Ormond By The Sea available now! Tropical landscaping, ceramic tile throughout, split bedroom plan.
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
70 Southlake Dr
70 Southlake Drive, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1771 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with two car garage home in the prestigious gated Community of Grand Haven. Tile and carpet throughout. Eat in kitchen with lots of cabinet space and granite counter-tops and island.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
500 Canopy Walk Ln #533
500 Canopy Walk Ln 533, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1238 sqft
Beautiful Canopy Walk condo has unobstructed views of the Intracoastal Waterway from the living space and master bedroom. Split plan has crown molding in living and dining rooms.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
3510 S S Ocean Shore Blvd
3510 S Ocean Shore Blvd, Flagler County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1107 sqft
Enjoy a setting of beautifully landscaped grounds and a playground of sandy beach frontage with private access. Each and every unit enjoys spectacular ocean views and access to the swimming pool, tennis court, basketball, and barbecues.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
3580 S S Ocean Shore Blvd
3580 S Ocean Shore Blvd, Flagler County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1545 sqft
Features an oceanfront pool and tennis courts. Enjoy a settng of beautifully landscaped grounds and a playground of sandy beach. Enjoy spectacular ocean views.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
2860 Ocean Shore Boulevard
2860 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
940 sqft
This cozy 2BDR 2BA unit is located at Leeward Winds Condominium just steps away from the Atlantic Ocean on a no-drive beach. The condo is fully furnished equipped with everything you need.
1 of 19
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
29 Sea Gull Drive
29 Sea Gull Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1426 sqft
29 Sea Gull Drive Available 06/01/20 Ormond Beachside Pool Home - Remodeled beachside pool home! This tastefully and thoughtfully redecorated, well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home features new kitchen, split bedroom plan, a fenced
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
42 Nautilus Dr
42 Nautilus Drive, Beverly Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1140 sqft
Beautiful property for rent ! Short term ! Great for a part time beach getaway in Florida paradise living.
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
3000 Ocean Shore Blvd
3000 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1329 sqft
If you like the looks of Key West, colorful and hearing the ocean waves break nearby, then you are going to love this condo. Styled similar to town homes, this condo community is small (23 units) and offers a community pool.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
3360 Ocean Shore Boulevard
3360 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Volusia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1275 sqft
Beautiful ocean view from living room and master bedroom. Two bedroom, 2 full bath, and tiled throughout. Utility room with washer/dryer inside unit. Amenities include clubhouse, community pool, and tennis courts. Walk across the street to the beach.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
23 Units Available
Integra Woods
1000 Integra Woods Blvd, Palm Coast, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,372
1280 sqft
A pet-friendly community located close to Seminole Woods and Flagler County Airport. Homes feature vaulted ceilings, garden tubs in bathrooms, attached garages and bay windows. Pet-friendly.
