Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:49 PM
42 Furnished Apartments for rent in Flagler Beach, FL
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3651 S Central Ave Unit 312
3651 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1377 sqft
- Unit is fully furnished, master bedroom has a king size bed, two other bedrooms have queen size beds. Unit has new triple glass windows in master bedroom, new tiled master bathroom, new hurricane shutters on the ocean side, new flooring.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1939 Oceanshore Blvd.
1939 North Oceanshore Boulevard, Flagler Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Beachfront Year Round Fully Furnished Rental - If living on the beach is your definition of a great life, this may just be the year round rental for you.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
303 N 12th St
303 12th Street North, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
Flagler Beach Pool Home on the Water 2/2/1 - Property Id: 287192 Beautifully updated pool home on the water. Short walk to beach and all amenities in Flagler Beach.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
112 S 7th St S
112 7th Street South, Flagler Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
704 sqft
Fully furnished unit a 1/2 block from the ocean. This condo is RENTED WEEKLY FOR $900.00 or MONTHLY for $1450.00 which includes utilities, state taxes and check out cleaning. An additional booking fee of $50.00 will be added to rental amount.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2001 Palm Dr
2001 Palm Drive, Flagler Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1649 sqft
Beautifully furnished, amazing townhome is nestled just below the Flagler Beach bridge. 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2 bath located in desirable Flagler Beach. Across the street from community pool, walking distance to the park, Flagler Beach and...
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
216 S 3rd St
216 South 3rd Street, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
750 sqft
Flagler Beach city center. Lovely newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath FULLY FURNISHED apartment WITH ALL UTILITIES, TV and internet included. Full kitchen, sleeps eight. (1 queen, 2 twins, 2 full futons).
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
403 Ocean Marina Drive
403 Ocean Marina Drive, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1140 sqft
Check out this fully furnished condo that sits right on the intracoastal. This unit has a 3 month minimum stay for $1950.00 per month which includes utilities, state tax and cleaning fee.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3580 S Ocean Shore Blvd
3580 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1545 sqft
VACATION RENTAL EMAIL AGENT FOR AVAILABILITY & CORRECT PRICING - Large Corner Unit on 1st Floor, 3 bedroom, 2 bath nicely furnished available for short term rent. Walk right out your living room onto a huge open patio and community pool.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1541 N Ocean Shore Blvd
1541 North Oceanshore Boulevard, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2309 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Large and spacious home with gorgeous ocean views. For rent only 2nd and 3rd floor with 1 car garage. WATER AND ELECTRIC INCLUDED. Furnished or unfurnished. Located in desirableFlagler Beach. 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Vaulted ceilings.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
906 Ocean Marina Drive
906 Ocean Marina Drive, Flagler Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
804 sqft
Fully furnished river front condo on the first floor with easy access to river for fishing and just steps away from pool. Available now with $60 application fee per adult. first + Last and Security. All utilities are included . NO PETS.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
5 N Ocean Palm Villas
5 N Ocean, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1184 sqft
Direct Intracoastal! 2 Bdrm 2 Bath Fully Furnished,1 Car Garage! Enjoy Water Views & Breezes From The Living Room,Master Suite & Patio. Two Story Townhome Style Condo Is 1184 Sq Ft And Is Available To Rent For Three To Twelve Month Terms.
Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
1 Unit Available
2676 S Ocean Shore Blvd
2676 S Ocean Shore Blvd, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1470 sqft
Atlantic Ocean across the street. - Views! Sit back and relax while watching the waves from this amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse style condo. Everything is NEW! Fully furnished waiting for you to enjoy. Utilities not included.
Last updated January 1 at 12:51pm
1 Unit Available
309 Ocean Marina Drive
309 Ocean Marina Drive, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1140 sqft
Check out this fully furnished condo that sits right on Silver Lake with a view of the Intracoastal Waterway and a short walk to the beach. This association has tennis courts, heated pool and clubhouse.
Results within 1 mile of Flagler Beach
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2715 N Ocean Shore Blvd
2715 North Oceanshore Boulevard, Beverly Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1752 sqft
This is a lovely and furnished two story home DIRECTLY on the Atlantic Ocean with tremendous views of one of the quietest and cleanest beaches in Florida. It has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths and sleeps 10.
Results within 5 miles of Flagler Beach
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3000 Ocean Shore Blvd
3000 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1329 sqft
If you like the looks of Key West, colorful and hearing the ocean waves break nearby, then you are going to love this condo. Styled similar to town homes, this condo community is small (23 units) and offers a community pool.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
85 Avenue De La Mer
85 Avenue De La Mer, Flagler County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2895 sqft
What an opportunity!!! Imagine living in this gorgeous Penthouse Condo in Tuscany at Hammock Dunes! Wake up to breathtaking oceanfront views-sunrise over the ocean in the morning and sunset over the evening on the Intracoastal.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2860 Ocean Shore Boulevard
2860 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
940 sqft
This cozy 2BDR 2BA unit is located at Leeward Winds Condominium just steps away from the Atlantic Ocean on a no-drive beach. The condo is fully furnished equipped with everything you need.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
5500 Ocean Shore Boulevard
5500 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Volusia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1240 sqft
VACATION CONDO BY THE MONTH! 3-4 MONTH DISCOUNTS. ELOQUENTLY DECORATED & VERY CLEAN 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH. FULLY FURNISHED, FULLY EQUIPPED.
Results within 10 miles of Flagler Beach
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Palm Harbor
1 Unit Available
5 Falls Place
5 Falls Place, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1664 sqft
Palm Harbor Beauty - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Furnished Home. - Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage home in Palm Harbor of Palm Coast. Must See! Completely Furnished!! Great for gatherings with both an eat-in kitchen and formal dining room.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
5 Riverview Bnd N Unit 311
5 Riverview Bend N, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1159 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED CONDO! 3 bed, 2 bath located in desirable gated community Tidelands. Over 1500 sq ft. Spacious living area. Dining area. Eat-in kitchen featuring plenty of cabinetry, granite counter tops and a pantry. Large master bedroom.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
55 Riverview Bnd S Unit 2022
55 Riverview Bend S, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2007 sqft
Beautiful fully-furnished 3 bedroom/3 bath condo with spectacular views of the Intracoastal Waterway in the extremely popular Tidelands community. End-unit 2nd floor condo offers privacy as well as tons of natural light.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
34 Andover Dr
34 Andover Drive, Flagler County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1727 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath fully furnished house located in one of the only seaside gated communities in Palm Coast. Come enjoy this charming community, which replicates a quaint New England village.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
85 Riverview Bend S
85 Riverview Bend S, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1380 sqft
Fully furnished, beautifully decorated 3/2 unit on top floor with fantastic views of the lake, fountain and ICW from the screened in lanai.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Lehigh Woods
1 Unit Available
84 Ryder Drive
84 Ryder Drive, Palm Coast, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1861 sqft
VACATION RENTAL EMAIL AGENT FOR AVAILABILITY & CORRECT PRICING - Contact Agent for Availability & Rates! Rate Shown is Monthly Rate. Beautifully redone pool home on corner lot with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths.
