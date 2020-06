Amenities

:Direct Ocean front and Beachy town life here! Extremely desirable location on the corner of 21st and Ocean Shore Blvd. Short walk or ride to the Flagler Pier, restaurants, cottage style shops and fun in the SUN! Unobstructed Ocean Views from almost every room in the house! UNFURNISHED and 1 car garage. In-law set up on first floor with separate entrance . Enjoy sunrises from one of your 2 beach front balconies or your first floor patio and sip your favorite beverage while the sun goes down! So peaceful! All sizes approx. Easy to see! Washer/Dryer on first floor. Beach walk over access just across the street! Bliss!