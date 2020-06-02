7744 Fisher Island Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub sauna

Oceanfront view of direct ocean and government cut, center stack privacy to the fullest, residence furnished/ turn-key is ready for move-in. Lease term flexible 6, 12 or 18 months. Home features open floor plan, spacious living room with fire place, private office, master suite with gym/sauna and outdoor hot tub. Outdoor fitness area off the kitchen balcony. Open chef's kitchen with granite counter/center island and high end appliances. Unit has marble floors, surround sound system and private balconies. Use of golf cart, parking and housekeeper 3x a week included.