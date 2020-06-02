All apartments in Fisher Island
7744 Fisher Island Dr

7744 Fisher Island Drive · (786) 479-5503
Location

7744 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL 33109
Fisher Island

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 7744 · Avail. now

$29,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 7 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
Oceanfront view of direct ocean and government cut, center stack privacy to the fullest, residence furnished/ turn-key is ready for move-in. Lease term flexible 6, 12 or 18 months. Home features open floor plan, spacious living room with fire place, private office, master suite with gym/sauna and outdoor hot tub. Outdoor fitness area off the kitchen balcony. Open chef's kitchen with granite counter/center island and high end appliances. Unit has marble floors, surround sound system and private balconies. Use of golf cart, parking and housekeeper 3x a week included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7744 Fisher Island Dr have any available units?
7744 Fisher Island Dr has a unit available for $29,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7744 Fisher Island Dr have?
Some of 7744 Fisher Island Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7744 Fisher Island Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7744 Fisher Island Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7744 Fisher Island Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7744 Fisher Island Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fisher Island.
Does 7744 Fisher Island Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7744 Fisher Island Dr does offer parking.
Does 7744 Fisher Island Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7744 Fisher Island Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7744 Fisher Island Dr have a pool?
Yes, 7744 Fisher Island Dr has a pool.
Does 7744 Fisher Island Dr have accessible units?
No, 7744 Fisher Island Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7744 Fisher Island Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7744 Fisher Island Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 7744 Fisher Island Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7744 Fisher Island Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
